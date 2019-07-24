From “Imagine” by John Lennon
I am a product of the 60s generation. Our country was in turmoil at that time over the Vietnam War, civil rights and women’s rights. Hippies, long-haired dirty hippies, were vilified and sometimes beaten senseless because they dared to be different.
It didn’t matter if it was their right to be whoever they wanted to be. And I remember when they used water hoses and vicious dogs to control people simply because they were black and participating in marches for their civil rights. They were American citizens being denied their Constitutional rights. I was a kid and horrified by it all
I remember women marching and being taunted by mostly men, but also by some women. They were marching for equal pay for equal work, the right to choose what is best for them, the right to get loans without their husband’s signature, the right to have protection from beatings by their spouses and boyfriends.
In other words, the right to be equal to men. To this day, women are still working toward some of these rights.
Human rights have always been an issue in this country. I have lived long enough to see this and puzzle over it. Why is it like this here? Throughout America’s history, so many have fought for human rights, for freedom from oppression. What does it matter what anyone’s gender, sexual orientation, race or religion is? Whose right is it to judge what a person should be or what place they have in this, our country?
I remember when a young gay man, 22-year-old Matthew Shepard, a college student from the University of Wyoming, was beaten, burned and left for dead tied to a fence. He was found 18 hours after the beatings, barely alive, and later succumbed to his injuries.
Aaron McKinney and Russell Henderson were found guilty of his murder and were each given two life sentences. Because of this terrible happening in October of 2009 the Matthew Shepard/James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act was passed. Parents Dennis and Judy Shepard founded the Matthew Shepard Foundation in 1998 and the organization empowers individuals to embrace human dignity and diversity. This program strives to replace hate with understanding, compassion and acceptance.
So what am I getting at here?
To me, who has already lived through a country in turmoil before, I see visions of it happening all over again, and the man who is supposed to represent all Americans, not just the ones who voted for him, is leading the downfall into a deep abyss of fear, hate and ugliness. I almost grieve for my country like I did as a kid seeing the hate on people’s faces as they mistreated others.
This is my belief about the current president. He doesn’t like people who disagree with him. In his life before he became president, he could fire anyone he wanted if they disagreed with him. Heck, he’s done that as president.
Recently, four young, elected Congresswomen dared to voice their disapproval of him. He immediately started tweeting ugliness about these Americans. He actually said that if they didn’t like it here, they should go back where they came from. I think he was frustrated because he couldn’t fire them.
As Americans, we have free speech. These women have a Constitutional right to disapprove of him and speak their concerns. I repeat, he is not just the president of those who agree with him. He is the president of all Americans and he doesn’t show it. This is why there is so much discord. He seems to love it and encourage it.
We are all human beings regardless of our race, religion, sexual orientation, gender, weight, nationality or whether we have freckles! I have a vision of a wide road. On one side of the road, people are yelling, “Send them back! Send them back!”
It doesn’t matter that three of these Congress women were born in America and one is a naturalized citizen. The president does nothing to calm the angry crowd. He looks smug and superior. Is this what we have become? Is this OK with everyone?
On the other side of the street, another crowd is assembled. They are equally angry and passionate in their anger. They are the believers in our Constitution and what it has stood for all these years. They are equally as frustrated as the crowd across from them. They want the other crowd to see what the other side looks like.
Both groups seem to be at an impasse. Both think they are right. All are Americans.
Is this what we have become ... a nation divided and disgruntled?
Will Americans ever join together again? It’s up to all of us to see that we do.