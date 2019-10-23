My husband swears with all that is holy that I lied when I said I loved to camp. I remember how I told him that I loved the sound of the night creatures in the woods and felt at peace under the stars.
Here’s the thing. I may just have fibbed a wee bit about loving camping.
When I was a kid, we had a little travel trailer. I think it was a Holiday, blue and white. It was cute with all these fold-down and fold-up tables and beds. Daddy liked to pull over and “camp” anywhere. No, fancy campgrounds for us, no siree. We roughed it.
I always missed indoor bathrooms. I never liked finding places in the woods. I could just picture some insect or critter just waiting for me to “do my thing” so it could attack. I always tried to be quick and my left foot ... always my left foot would get wet. You get the picture.
Later, when we were older kids, the little trailer was sold. This didn’t make me sad. I pictured Holiday Inns with swimming pools and play grounds. One weekend my parents decided we needed to do a bit of camping. Daddy rented a tent ... a three-man tent and a little pop-up one for Reenie (my sister) and me.
We went to someplace called Falls Creek Falls camping area. I believe my daughter-in-law, Kelly’s mother and her husband live there now. It’s a lot fancier now than then.
When we got there, it was raining. The pop-up tent was no problem. It, well, it popped right up, but the other tent did not have the poles with it. By then, the rain shower turned into a deluge.
Daddy went about finding branches of trees to use as poles. He had that pioneer spirit that I never have acquired. My mom started laughing. She always thought things were funny when they weren’t so much. Daddy just looked at her and grinned as he went about erecting the tent. When it was finally up in a fashion, it looked like a hobo’s tent. That struck Mom and Dad both as hysterically funny.
My brother was about 5 years old. He crawled in the tent and informed his parents that the tent didn’t smell good and he was going to sleep with his sisters. They thought this was just fine. That evening we ate some inappropriate camping food that got wet and my dad blew up our air mattresses. We had three and they fit OK in our tent.
Reenie and I could be pretty mischievous at times. In the middle of the night, we let the air out of Stan’s mattress and he wound up halfway out of the tent. He was not happy and let Mom and Dad know it. They, of course, babied him and brought him in their tent. Reenie and I still laugh about that and Stan has never forgotten it.
When I first met my future husband, he was everything I wanted in a man ... cute, smart, funny, a gentleman (when he needed to be) and respectful. When we started dating, all he talked about was when trout fishing season would open on April 1. I told him I could hardly wait. Boy, was that a big fib.
I spent the night at his mama’s home, which I learned later that she didn’t think was appropriate. We were out the door at four in the morning headed up to John’s Mountain. Bill had all kind of fishing gear including some waders. I had a fishing pole. That’s all I wanted. The first thing I had to do was find a tree. I had drunk two cups of coffee and well ... I just prayed my left foot would be spared. It was.
I really had fun, but I’m not sure Bill did. He walked up and down that creek trying his darnedest to catch one trout. He never did, but as I sat on the bank, it seemed that every time I threw in my line, a trout got a hold of it. I caught seven or eight nice ones. Bill got zero. We don’t talk about it to this day.
We did go camping in Bill’s brother-in-law’s pick-up truck, but Bill’s mother insisted we have a chaperone, Bill’s sister Susan. We slept in the back of that pick-up truck and Susan and I just about froze. Bill was nice and toasty sleeping between the two of us. One good thing is that we found a pool and caught our limit in about 20 minutes. I never slept in the back of a pick-up truck again.
I prefer room service and a warm bed.