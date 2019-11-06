This past weekend I attended the annual Northwest Georgia Writers Conference right here in Calhoun. I had attended one time before and enjoyed myself, but it has been difficult for me to think of myself as a writer. I’m not sure why because I’ve been writing pieces and stories for as far back as I can remember knowing how to write a sentence.
When I was a freshman in high school I wrote a book. I had a major crush on a young actor in the western drama “Lawman.” He was really my first crush. I had it bad at 14. He died in a war movie I went to see and I thought I’d die too. My poor little fragile heart was broken, so I wrote a book about a young girl who meets a movie star and they wind up together. It was gawdawful, but I kept it.
Years later, my daughter found it amid articles and such I had written. She actually liked it. Since she was around the same age as I was when I wrote the story, she perhaps related to it. I don’t know. It’s somewhere in my keepsakes of written things, kids’ artwork, their written things and such.
Not too long after I began my long career in Education with a few bumps along the way, Mrs. Mattie Lou Strain, my principal and boss at Calhoun Junior High School asked me if I would write a column for the paper about why I wanted to become a teacher. I was flattered she asked me because we didn’t always see eye to eye as the saying goes. She was very set in her ways and I was very young and knew so much more than she. Right.
This was the first thing I ever wrote for the Calhoun Times, some 50 years ago. I’m not sure where it is now. I know it’s saved somewhere because I don’t throw away my writings. I have them saved back to when I wrote for the Calhoun News-Dispatch back in the late 1980s and for the little Adairsville paper. My column title then was “Babbling Brooks.” How awful is that!?!
I took a short story writing class in college. My professor’s name was Dr. Tom Pettigrew. Most people were terrified of him, but I never was. He wasn’t a big man. He had white hair and wore his glasses low on his nose. He’d peer out over them with clear blue eyes when he was speaking. He rarely stood but had a high back cane chair that tilted back against the wall in front of the class. He’d sat like that for so many years, the back legs of the chair were worn down in a slant.
Our final in that class was to write a short story. We were to have a copy to give him and one to bring with us to class in case he called on one of us to read our story. We did not have computers back in the day. I had a portable Royal typewriter that zipped into its own carrying case. I loved that little typewriter, but I wasn’t fond of typing. I turned in my copy, but only had a rough written draft of the story. Since Dr. Pettigrew said he’s fail anyone who came without a copy of his/her story, I haphazardly stuffed the written copy in my coat pocket. In my mind, my story wasn’t good enough to read to the class.
I was wrong. First thing, he asked me to read my story up front. I broke out in a sweat. That little man’s gaze over his glasses intimidated me for the first time. Fumbling through the pieces of paper, I read what I had as best as possible. The whole time I was stammering to make some sense of my story, he had a tiny grin on his face and a twinkle in his eye.
After I finished my humiliating recitation, he said, “Miss Emert, you will be a writer someday, but you will need to be better prepared for your story telling to your readers when they come for you to sign their books.”
I will never forget his words. They meant the world to me. I wish he had lived long enough so that I could have told him that although education was my career, writing was my heart. Thank you, Dr. Pettigrew, for seeing this in me.
So I spent an evening and a day with writers, with people who have a common bond. We love to write. We love to paint pictures with our words, be they poetry, fiction, non-fiction or small-town column writing.
Yes, I am a writer.