It seems like I always had a boyfriend from the fifth grade on. This was after this Richard guy in the 4th grade told the class he’d rather kiss a pig than me. My poor little girl heart was broken. Boys were such ugly creatures.
Then in the 5th grade I met Bobby. He was a cute boy who liked baseball. I liked baseball too.
In the 6th grade, there was Johnny. He was a little league baseball player and he would walk off the field with his arm across my shoulder. I felt so grown up and I think he did too. Our romance didn’t last very long though. His daddy got stationed in Japan and that was the end of that.
When my daddy retired from the Air Force at 37 years old, we moved to East Tennessee and it was the first time I had absolutely nothing in common with any of the kids. All the friendships were already made because all the kids grew up together.
The boys liked me OK because I was another blond, but it seems like they all wanted to hear me talk. I had moved there from Kansas and didn’t have a southern accent.
In high school I had a couple of boyfriends, but the last one started talking marriage when we were both 16. That kind of commitment was the last thing on my mind. I was going to college and then becoming a star on Broadway. Marriage was the farthest thing from my mind at that young age.
Boyfriends were plentiful in college and I was even engaged, but let me tell you, I was picky. I wanted intelligence, good humor and someone with integrity. Some in college had all those things, but the farther I got into college the less I thought about relationships. I did not find anyone who fit all the qualities I was looking for in a man.
No, I didn’t move to New York City as planned. I came to Calhoun after graduation, a single young woman ready to grab the brass ring. I dated some ... even got engaged for a time again, but marriage was still elusive and I had the beginnings of a lucrative career in education.
But then I met him.
This man, this Vietnam veteran back from the conflict less than a year. And, y’all, he drove a Corvette. I loved Corvettes. We had our first date February 20, 1970. We’ve been together ever since. It was written in the stars.
For someone who had absolutely no plans to marry, I married this dark haired handsomer-than-handsome man on June 6, 1970. We were both full grown adults and knew exactly what we wanted. And I wanted him.
I learned pretty quickly that Bill had some quirks about him. Through the years of our marriage I knew that something was going on when he would call me and say, “You are not going to believe this.” Or “Could you pick up a ... on your way home?”
For instance, one time he called and said, “You aren’t going to believe this, but I dropped the vacuum cleaner on the television. It fell off the stand and the color is all messed up.”
Standing there holding the phone at my desk at work, I answered, “Wait! What?? How could you drop the vacuum cleaner on our brand spanking new television?”
He explained that he was standing on the rafters vacuuming them and lost his balance. It was either sacrifice the vacuum cleaner and television or him. He chose to not break his neck, which was a good thing I suppose, although at the time my fingers itched to grasp his neck tightly.
Another time he called with a list of stuff to get on my way home from work. At the end he said, “Oh, and while you’re at it, you need to pick up a new commode at John Wayne Hall’s.”
I stood at my desk holding the phone as I stared at it and asked, “What??? Wait! Why do I need to pick up a new commode? Isn’t our old one relatively new?”
He explained in a very patient voice that he decided the wax ring needed to be changed and as he was lifting “the throne” he dropped it in the bathtub. I know. I still can’t picture that.
As mentioned, Bill is a Vietnam veteran with Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome. We have had to work through a lot of things in our going-on 50 years, but I am truly glad that I stuck it out with this man. He has made my life interesting and, lord have mercy, we have laughed a lot.
Plus, he had that Corvette.