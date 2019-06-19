It’s Saturday morning, June 15, around 6:10 on Amelia Island in Northeastern Florida. The sky in one small area on the horizon is a deep, almost-purple pink. I sit in the deck chair holding my breath. I know what’s coming ... and ... wait for it ... there it is!
The sun is a small sliver of hot golden pink rising up out of the ocean on the horizon. It quickly becomes a glowing orb of reddish orange as it rises, almost blinding me.
That morning is the last morning of our annual family vacation. I have been waiting since earlier in the week to see the sun rise out of the ocean. It’s been a bit rainy, but the sun rises have been lovely nonetheless. I have no complaints. Being at the beach is pure bliss to me. Being at the beach with family and loved ones is pure joy.
We’ve been coming to this same spot for many years. Our family has grown. Spouses and children have been added. Families of spouses have joined in the fun. We are above 30 strong now and it is glorious.
The condos have been upgraded throughout the years and the long steps to the beach have been replaced with a long, smooth, easy-to-maneuver ramp. The ramp is a bridge across environmentally protected sand dunes teaming with life, from nesting turtles to geckos, rabbits and insects to special plants.
My husband and I are seafood lovers. Bill’s favorites are shrimp fixed all kinds of ways, like Bubba describes in “Forrest Gump,” and mine are oysters. The only stipulation for my oysters is that they must be cooked. Our goal upon arrival at Amelia is that we will eat our way through all kinds of aquatic life along with fried green tomatoes, hush puppies and slaw.
I read something somewhere about how anyone could come up with the idea that oysters could be eaten. Who found a cleft shell, cracked it open and decided that slimy looking gob of quivering goop would be so delicious? I mean, someone had to pry it off the shell and plop it in his mouth and proceed to chew ... or did he just swallow it?
No matter. Somebody discovered seafood from shrimp to scallops to oysters and decided everyone should nosh on their goodness. I’m glad these people decided to do that, to take a chance and bake, fry, broil or eat raw all kinds of bounty from the sea.
The beaches at Amelia are perfect for children, and we have an abundance of children in our family group. They are all ages from around 2 on up to 17. Watching them at “work” on projects on the beach is just so much fun. Tidal pools are in abundance, and little ones can play for hours building drip castles or making forts with walls high enough to dam up waterways.
Those that have nets can spend hours trying to capture little minnows as they dart about in the tidal pools. They are tiny and elusive, but a 4-year-old with a net is just as determined to catch a minnow as the minnow is determined to escape. Neither seem to get the least bit tired.
Another favorite pastime is to find sharks’ teeth. Now, these are not new teeth. These are fossilized teeth that wash up on shore. They are all sizes, but finding a large one is quite a thrill. No, I am not very good at finding these teeth, but our daughter has quite a knack for it. She has collected thousands throughout the years and some are simply marvelous to behold.
She can be walking along and spot one in sand. I don’t know how she does it. Others are getting the hang of it too. One of our granddaughters found a teeny tiny one. It was perfectly shaped. I found one this year ... only one, and my daughter drew a circle around where it may be. That helped.
One night toward the end of our week we celebrate with a low country boil. Our daughter started this tradition some years ago. It’s so simple. Corn on the cob, shrimp, new potatoes, polish sausage and seafood seasoning is all put in a big pot and cooked. We spread brown paper on the table and deposit the bounty for all to enjoy. We have bread and some kind of dessert to go along with the meal.
Our son-in-law, Will, puts together music and we all may just dance. What a fun time we have.
This year I watched all the children run and play together. A lot of laughter, cartwheels, Frisbee throwing, soccer kicking and joyful noises were coming from the crowd. I caught conversations about what they would do next year.
These are the times for memories. I feel so blessed. And to think. All of this started because Bill and I decided to love each other.