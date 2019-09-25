Ken Burns, an American filmmaker who is known for using ancient footage and photographs when he makes his documentaries, is at it again. He has brought to life the histories of baseball, WWII, the Vietnam War, the Roosevelts and much more, but his “Country Music” now showing on PBS has hit a chord with me.
This is my father’s music. This is what he and his siblings along with a cousin or two played on the front porch or around the Warm Morning stove in the parlor of the old home place. Daddy had six brothers and four sisters. They all sang and five played musical instruments. My Grandma Emert played a little dulcimer. Some cousins played fiddles and such.
Daddy was born at the foothills of the Great Smokey Mountains in East Tennessee. He was proud of his heritage and loved to take his family to Emert’s Cove, Pittman Center and Cades Cove. He was proud that his grandfather three or four times removed settled Emert’s Cove and was a Revolutionary War soldier. I’m proud myself that Frederick Emert fought for this country’s freedom and has a beautiful covered bride built in his honor at the Cove.
What helped make my daddy who he was, and something he did most of his 88 years, was his music, his beloved mountain tunes created by the likes of the Carter Family, Jimmie Rodgers, Roy Acuff, Gene Autry, Ernest Tubb, Hank Williams and others. Daddy sang their music and old gospel tunes. He was good, too.
One of my favorite pictures of him is when he was about 15 years old and he’s squatted down with a guitar on his knee. His niece Georgia Lee is sitting in front of him. She’s a precious baby with a white bonnet on her head. Daddy is all smiles. I see my sister in his face. I’m not sure exactly what it is, but she’s there.
I can remember listening to this music over the radio. When Ernest Tubb would sing, “I’m Walking the Floor Over You,” my mother would just groan. She thought he was the worst singer she’d ever heard. Daddy would just laugh and turn him up louder. I have to admit that old Ernest had a bit of a problem with pitch and staying in key, but it didn’t matter. Everyone loved him anyway. Well, everyone except my mom.
When Hank Williams sang “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry,” everybody sang along with him. I do believe every man I’ve ever known has loved that song. My husband loves it and he’s not a huge fan of country music. I think everyone loved Hank Williams. He was an icon and a classic country music star. He could even yodel.
The ability to be able to yodel was a big deal when the Carter women started adding it to their music. It’s an art to be able to yodel. My daddy never yodeled. I never heard him even try. He had a wonderful voice ... perfect for the mountain music he and his family sang. It was pure and untrained.
He could sing one of the haunting songs of the time like “Knoxville Girl,” a song about a girl’s murder and how she’s left by the Tennessee River. Daddy and his family would play lively tunes like “Wildwood Flower” and “Carry Me Back to the Mountains.”
Even as a little kid, I’d buck dance whenever they played those tunes. My Uncle Butler taught me how to buck dance and I’ve been doing it ever since. It’s a lot like an Irish or Scottish jig. I imagine it originated in Ireland and Scotland.
In later years, Daddy and his brother Otha formed a duo called The Emert Brothers. They played their old-timey mountain music and gospel tunes in nursing homes, churches, and once they became a little more known, at The Museum of Appalachia, The World’s Fair in Knoxville, other state fairs, Dollywood, and Old Timers Day at Cades Cove. He was the lead guitarist in “Smoke on the Mountain,” which I directed in 2009. What a joy that was.
One of Daddy’s fondest memories is when he jammed with Doc Watson at the Wolftrap Festival outside of Washington, D.C. “He was a great musician,” Daddy told me. But Mom told me that Doc Watson said Daddy was one of the best he’d heard on a tenor guitar. Pete Cochran of Pete’s Music City here in Calhoun told me the same thing.
Daddy played his last concert with his grandson and my son, Heath Brooks, at the Delmore Days in Athens, Alabama in 2010. The Delmore Brothers were mentioned in Ken Burns’ Documentary. That mention is what spurred me on to write this.