The unending summer with temperatures upwards to 100 degrees in October is over. Cold air has arrived. The last of the tomato plants are no more and flowers are gone or going. Hot drinks such as mulled wine, apple cider, pumpkin lattes, and hot tea are the beverages of choice.
And thoughts of all manner of foods are crowding into the brain. Yes, folks, it’s the “Eatin’ Season” and it is real.
I’ve been watching squirrels gather nuts like there’s no tomorrow. All manner of critters, including humans, are readying themselves for the cold winter months. This has been going on since cavemen went out and brought home enough food to last through the cold and snowy winter months. Back in those days it was difficult to navigate through icy terrain. Once they figured out how to make fire and that it made meat taste a lot better, their winters became a bit easier.
In case you’re wondering why you feel the urge to store more food now than in summer, you can thank you early ancestors infusing the need to eat more in cold weather into your DNA. Let’s face it. When it’s in the 90s outside and the air can be stirred with a stick, eating a lot of food is not what’s on the brain. Air conditioning most definitely is. Insulating against air as hot as a blast furnace is the goal.
When cold air comes in to blanket the landscape with frost, icy rain and snow, the first thought is to grab something to eat. That hot biscuit with sausage or country ham will make the best insulation against the cold. It will build up the fat in the body to help folks stay warm in the cold. At least this is what is believed or just an excuse to eat more.
The arrival of the cold also means the beginning of the Eatin’ Season. This all started when Halloween became a holiday in October. When I was a kid, it wasn’t so much about having a fancy costume. I don’t know about the rest of y’all, but I was usually a hobo, as was my sister. We’d wear raggedy looking clothes like all the other kids. It was easy. We didn’t care. All we wanted was big-time candy. We didn’t have fancy cute little buckets for our bounty of goodies. We had paper bags that we brought home so laden with all manner of sweets and apples (which were usually thrown out), that sometimes the bags would tear apart and we’d carry the candy in the bottom of rolled up shirts.
Thus began the Eatin’ Season because the holidays began in November with Thanksgiving just a few weeks later and Christmas the next month. These were the months of special foods and recipes passed down through the ages.
In my immediate family, we did not roast a turkey at Thanksgiving. We roasted a big fat hen. This was my daddy’s duty. This and making the cornbread dressing with sage as the main herb. Back then, the bird was stuffed with the dressing and put in a roasting pan to be basted every so often until she was done.
Mom made some casseroles from her cookbook that I have now and desserts that were so good, my mouth is watering as I think of them. Chocolate pies were made from scratch along with lemon meringue pies, sugar cookies, snickerdoodles, coconut cake, and old-fashioned gritty fudge made in an iron skillet. The whole meal was always a masterpiece.
When I grew into adulthood we spent Thanksgiving at home and traveling to Tennessee every other year. When the kids started arriving like little stair steps, it became more practical to stay here for the holidays. Mom and Dad came to us most holidays.
We would head to my mother-in-law’s, the late, great Evelyn Hatcher Brooks Causby, to celebrate holidays meals. As our family grew, one turkey was not enough. Mother (this is what I called my mother-in-law from the first day I became her daughter-in-law until the day she passed away) baked the dressing in big pans and she made the gravy. We all contributed some different foods from sweet potato casserole to asparagus with cheese sauce. I usually made turkey shaped cookies and others provided pies and cakes. I also started making a caramel cake every Thanksgiving and still do to this day.
So the Eatin Season is upon us. We will eat food we don’t normally eat, like old fashioned gritty fudge, dressing with gravy and cranberry sauce. We’ll eat cakes, pies and divinity candy like grandma used to make. Does anyone make that anymore?
Come Jan. 2, it will come to a screeching halt and the “Diet Season” will commence.