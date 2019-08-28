Human beings are a unique lot. Every single human being is made up of a different DNA pattern. Just what does DNA stand for in the human or living scheme of things?
DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) is a most important molecule which carries instructions required to reproduce, develop and live. Every human being carries his/her own specific DNA, his/her own set of molecules that make this person different from another from hair color to feet size. Human beings inherit these characteristics from their parents, who in turn inherited their characteristics from their parents and so on onto where it all started.
These days, the big thing is to trace back ancestry, and people do this by using their unique DNA to find out their beginnings. Sometimes it’s a shock to find out about yourself.
According to DNA testing from my brother and sister along with three of our children, we are totally white. I wanted something more colorful coursing through my veins, but no, my ancestry on both sides and my husband’s goes back to the British Isles (Scotland, Ireland, Wales, along with Eastern Europe (Germany), and Norway. I think the Vikings came from that area. The only thing is that the Vikings were a warring bunch who plundered and pillaged the British Isles. I think that warring part of my DNA was diluted by other more peace-loving ancestors.
I often wondered why a characteristic of the Emert bunch was that some had blond hair and brown eyes ... like me. Oh, I don’t have blond hair now, but up until I was around 14 or 15 my hair was blond. I was a tow-head (white to gold headed) until I was around 10 or 11. Through the years, I have noticed other cousins with my same coloring. Maybe the blond goes back to Norway. Our grandchild, Hatcher, has blond hair and brown eyes. When his father was younger, he also had blond hair and brown eyes. His Uncle Hartwell also had these characteristics.
As many of you know, my mother’s ancestry comes from Ireland, Britain, Wales and Germany. My dad’s was from Scotland, Germany and Ireland. It’s my understanding that a lot of Emerts still reside in Germany. My husband’s ancestry goes back to Scotland and France. When he was young, he had a headful of black curls along with black eyes. He has a Grecian nose, but I don’t believe anything Grecian was detected in our children’s DNA. Maybe it’s just an aristocratic nose. No matter. I’ve always liked it.
Yes, human beings are unique. They have all kinds of genes in their genetic make-up that make them who they are. An example would be that people are drawn to others by hair color, like interests, appearance or whatever.
Is it DNA that decides that one person can love someone while another is totally turned off? Probably. Is it DNA that some people love to read while others would rather see the movie? Maybe. Is it DNA that causes some humans to be melancholy while others are happy go lucky? Is it DNA that causes some people to love to perform while others would rather stay in the shadows?
Have you ever wondered about your DNA? Would you like to know what is part of your ancestry? This has always been a fascination to me. I’d like to know more about why we can’t find anything about my Grandpa Colligan’s father? There is no record of him. He supposedly was born in Ireland and died there of appendicitis, but there is no record of his existence. My grandfather is the only John Peter Colligan we can find. This is curious.
Creativity appears to run in families as does intelligence (or lack of), common sensibility and goodness. Do humans inherit their abilities to do the right thing from their DNA or environment? I tend to think that a person becomes who he/she will be by a little of both, but I do think that DNA has more to do with it. This is through observation from all my years in education and in the public through my newspaper and writing jobs.
I’ve always noticed how families have similar abilities and accomplishments. I think this is pure DNA, but I have also thought about members of certain families who rise above all their negative family attributes and go on to accomplish more than anyone in the family. This might not be DNA. It might just be fortitude. Or is there an ancestor who rose to greatness despite it all?
I think about Shakespeare’s words in “As You Like It” — “All the world’s a stage, and all the men and women merely players. They have their exits and entrances” — all unique ... all different.