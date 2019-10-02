You’ve had it happen to you. I know you have. You’re in a situation that is solemn, sad, serious. You’re at a funeral. You can hear sniffling and even soft crying. Something catches your eye. It may startle you. It could be anything, but it strikes you as funny. This is not the time to laugh.
Have you ever tried to suppress a laugh when laughing would be totally inappropriate?
Back in the 1970s, The Mary Tyler Moore Show was ground breaking. It was about a young woman who is unmarried, making it on her own, independent, and hilariously funny. One particular show was about the death and funeral of Chuckles the Clown, an iconic figure in Cleveland, Ohio. People are making jokes about him and Mary Richards is incensed that more respect is not shown.
At the funeral, people continue to make jokes. Mary is sitting on a chair looking solemn and morose and showing anger at the jokes. When the minister begins to speak about Chuckles and his life, something funny seems to connect with Mary and she tries to suppress her laughter. The initial noise comes out sounding like a sneeze with a gurgle. The more she tries to stop the giggles, the harder it becomes.
When the minister recites the famous words of Chuckles in quite a somber tone ... ”A little song ... a little dance. A little seltzer down my pants,” Mary just bursts out laughing. I loved it!
Some years ago, when I was around 16, one of my best friends in high school asked me to go with her to her uncle’s funeral. I agreed although I was not really looking forward to it. The man was my friend’s mother’s brother. I didn’t know him, but she was my good friend and would have done the same for me.
We were sitting quietly in the church with the family and I looked over at the casket up front. It was open, and all I could see was her uncle’s nose just above the rim. This family all had rather large noses and when I saw only his nose, it struck me as being funny. I tried to suppress the laugh. I tried not to look at that nose so prominently displayed, but this was to no avail.
The next thing I knew, this strangled snort came out my own nose and I pretended to clear my throat. My friend looked at me in a puzzled way and I motioned with my head toward the casket. She immediately knew why I was trying so desperately not to laugh and she became tickled too. As teen-agers will do, we both pretended to be overcome with emotion and to sob in our tissues. Yes, we had tears, but they were of mirth, not sadness. Needless to say, her mother figured out our fake sorrow and was not happy with the situation.
We all came to Evelyn’s Eden on the farm to pay homage and respect to a dear family member who had passed away. We thought it would be fitting because he loved the farm. It was a hot day, but the trees broke some of the heat. The family was all there along with some dear friends. It was yet again a solemn occasion.
One of the sisters started to play the harmonica. The only song she knew was a Christmas song. It wasn’t anywhere near the Christmas holidays. You have to understand our family. We’re a little left of center on occasion. This was one of those times. I held tight to my program and covered a grin.
As another sister started reading “The Velveteen Rabbit” which was a fitting prose for the deceased, another sister’s poor old crippled blood hound came ambling down into our midst. It proceeded to slowly makes its way under a picnic table and got ready to lie down. I watched him the whole time and then I saw it. He was getting ready to gag. He did gag this gawdawful sound like a loud “YAK!!”
That’s all it took. Out came my suppressed strangled snort and twitching of my shoulders. I covered my face totally with the program and just laughed myself silly. One person thought I was overcome with emotion. No. I was overcome with laughter.
Later, we released some balloons out in the pasture. One lone balloon was already floating way up in the sky ahead of the others. “Look,” one sister said, “That’s our John.” Well, the truth was that her son, his nephew had accidentally let one loose ahead of the others. For all I know, he never told his mother this.
I just learned this recently. Yes, I laughed.