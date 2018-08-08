Co-op members connect at North Georgia EMC’s 82nd Annual Meeting

More than 1,000 members and guests gathered recently at the Dalton Convention Center to take part in North Georgia Electric Membership Corporation’s (NGEMC) Annual Meeting. During the business portion of the Aug. 2 meeting, members re-elected Dr. George Gallagher as director representing Floyd County and Mr. Larry Keown as the director to represent Gordon County.
The cooperative’s fiscal year report included the purchase of over 2.5 billion kilowatt-hours from the Tennessee Valley Authority; investment of over 15 million dollars in equipment and facilities for increased reliability; service to more than 100,000 meters; engineering of 4,265 system improvements and new services; installation of 4,483 poles; and maintenance and operation of 35 substations and 5,437 miles of line.
Following the business report, NGEMC linemen Alex Pimentel and Jarrod Drew spoke about the challenges of their jobs and demonstrated many of the tools and equipment they used. “The safety of our members, the public and fellow linemen is our number one priority,” said Pimentel. “Safety guides us in everything we do while we are working and restoring power and it saves lives,” he said.
In her address, Kathryn West, NGEMC President and CEO, recognized NGEMC retirees and employees for their service to the Cooperative’s mission of Power with Purpose. “At the core of Power with Purpose is the constant effort of all of us at NGEMC to be better at how we serve you, our member customers; how we communicate, provide convenience, focus on your issues; and how we strive to improve your experience in your interactions with us,” West said. “We are a cooperative, created by and for the people we serve.”
Members enjoyed a variety of booths and exhibits as well as entertainment by Three on a String. The Region 1 EMS Honor Guard presented the colors before the meeting, and local law enforcement officers led the Pledge of Allegiance.
A video version of the Cooperative’s fiscal year operations report can be viewed at www.ngemc.com. The video was produced by Eric Jackson, a recent graduate of Berry College and 2014 NGEMC Washington Youth Tour alumnus.
NGEMC is a consumer-owned, not-for-profit cooperative providing electricity to members in Catoosa, Chattooga, Floyd, Gordon, Murray, Walker and Whitfield counties.