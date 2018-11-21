Local law enforcement will continue to participate in the statewide Click it or Ticket campaign which continues through this holiday weekend.
The campaign by the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety runs through Monday, as officers across the state will be setting up checkpoints to target those drivers and passengers not wearing their seatbelts.
Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle encourages all drivers and passengers to buckle up and be safe during this Thanksgiving holiday, according to a news release.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Safety, 12 people died in traffic crashes during last year's Thanksgiving holiday travel period, which was 40 percent lower than the number of traffic deaths during the same time in 2016. The 102-hour travel period begins this year at 6 p.m. on Wednesday and will end at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates seat belts saved more than 14,000 lives in the United States in 2016 and that another 2,456 lives would have been saved that year had everyone wore their seat belt for every vehicle trip.
More than 1.5 million people in Georgia will be traveling during the travel period, with local and state law enforcement honing in on the enforcement of seatbelt requirements and speed limits while also watching out for impaired drivers.
“State troopers will be out on the roads keeping a close eye out for seat belt violations, drunk drivers, and other traffic offenses that could possibly cause a serious crash,” said Col. Mark W. McDonough, the commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety. “So, make sure you plan your trips carefully. Ensure that everyone in the vehicle is wearing a seatbelt and that children are properly restrained. Don’t drive impaired or distracted, and obey the posted speed limit.”
According to NHTSA, the increase in the number of alcohol-related traffic fatalities has made Thanksgiving the deadliest holiday on roads in the United States.
More than 800 people have been killed in alcohol-impaired driving crashes in the United States during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend over the last five years and one out of every three deaths during the holiday weekend is alcohol-related.
Many of the alcohol-related traffic deaths happen on Thanksgiving Eve when people go out to visit with hometown friends.
“Unfortunately, too many Thanksgiving celebrations are ruined when a family member is killed in a traffic crash during the holiday weekend,” said Harris Blackwood, the director of the Governor's Office of Highway Safety. "Your son or daughter is never too old to be reminded to ride with a sober driver or ride service or you can offer to give your child a ride home. There is nothing to be embarrassed about when it comes to keeping impaired drivers off our roads and making sure the people we care about get home safely."
The GOHS encourages drivers to leave early when traveling, make sure everyone in the vehicle has their seatbelt buckled, alternate drivers if possible, plan out a trip in advance and do not use cellphones.
AAA’s Tow-To-Go program is one option for impaired drivers to get home without getting behind the wheel of a vehicle. The program offers free tows and rides up to 10 miles from today through Sunday at 6 a.m.
Those interested in the free ride can visit autoclubsouth.aaa.com/safety/tow_to_go.aspx for more information or call 855-2-TOW-2-GO during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.