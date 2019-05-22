This year’s high school commencement ceremonies will take place later this week, with Gordon Central's Thursday night and Calhoun and Sonoraville’s on Friday evening.
Gordon Central will hold their ceremony Thursday at Ratner Stadium at 8 p.m. If weather permits the ceremony will remain outside. There will be no tickets required to go to the event. The valedictorian and salutatorian will speak at the ceremony, as well as the student body president and senior class president. Parking will be available outside the stadium, in Gordon Central lots and Ashworth Middle School parking lots.
Sonoraville High School’s ceremony will be at their football stadium on Friday, at 8 p.m. Graduating seniors were given eight tickets to distribute among family and friends, yet should plans change based on weather, the ceremony will be moved inside and each student will be allowed three tickets.
Sonoraville’s ceremony will also feature speeches from the valedictorian and salutatorian, as well as the student body president and senior class president. Parking will be available in high school parking lots.
Calhoun High will hold their commencement ceremony on Friday, beginning at 8 p.m., at the Hal Lamb Field in Phil Reeve Stadium. Seniors received 10 tickets for the ceremony in addition to seven inclement weather tickets.
Phil Reeve Stadium gates will open at 6 p.m. and all attendees will have their bags checked before entering the stadium, as balloons, umbrellas and other items which may obstruct the view of others in attendance will not be permitted. Parking is available directly outside the stadium or at high school parking lots.