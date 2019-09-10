Olivia Forrest of Calhoun completed the Summer Language Institute at the University of North Georgia.
Students in the Summer Language Institute gained experience far beyond the classroom this summer. As part of the intensive six-week course from June 15-July 31 that earned them eight credit hours in Arabic, Chinese, Japanese, Korean or Russian, students took field trips to put their language skills into practice.
Forrest studied Chinese.
Scott Snow of Sugar Valley was among 40 students who took part in the GenCyber Warrior Academy in June at the University of North Georgia. Learning to hack into a car, control a robot, program a drone, and write computer code are just a few of the activities high school students mastered during the 10-day summer program. Snow attends Gordon Central High School.
Georgia Northwestern Technical College announced the students on the President’s and Dean’s Lists for the 2019 summer semester. To be eligible for the President’s List, the student must maintain a GPA of 3.8 or higher during the semester with a course load of at least 12 credit hours. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, the student must maintain a GPA of 3.5 to 3.79 during the semester with a course load of at least 12 credit hours.
Gordon County students on the President's List include: Monica Burton, Susan Kirby, Marion Long and Katrina Martin.
Gordon County students on the Dean's List include: Haley Bell, Polly Brock, Starrla Gann, Rachel Goforth, Brandon Hudson, Joshua Monroe, Brady O'Neal, Juan Palmerin, Kelly Powell and Abigail Trejo.