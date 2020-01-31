Local students were named to the Dean’s List at Clemson University for the fall 2019 semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student achieved a grade-point average between 3.50 and 3.99 on a 4.0 scale. Local students were:
William B. Spector♦ of Calhoun, whose major is marketing
Anna Caroline Whitfield♦ of Calhoun, whose major is general engineering
Berry College announced its Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester. The Dean’s List honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester.
Local students were:
Emily Driscoll♦ of Calhoun, whose major is exercise science
Leslie Gutierrez♦ of Calhoun, whose major is psychology
Emma Cochran♦ of Calhoun, whose major is psychology
Harmony Petty♦ of Calhoun, whose major is creative technology
Caitlin Densmore♦ of Calhoun, whose major is exercise science
Hayden Murphy♦ of Calhoun, whose major is management
Kristian Anderson♦ of Calhoun, whose major is creative technology
Maria Ramirez♦ of Calhoun, whose major is marketing
Nathania Cortes♦ of Calhoun, whose major is English
Carson Butler♦ of Calhoun, whose major is exercise science
Brandon Bagley ♦ of Calhoun, whose major is music education
Danielle Charles♦ of Calhoun, whose major is undeclared
Madeline Fox♦ of Oakman, whose major is communication
Zack Fuller♦ of Plainville, whose major is biology
Brooke Pace♦ of Fairmount, whose major is nursing
Baylee Jordan♦ of Fairmount, whose major is accounting
Mercer University recently announced the President’s List and Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester. Inclusion on these lists requires students to meet rigorous grade-point-average standards specific to the college or school within the University. Among those named to the Dean’s List was Marlee Nichelson from Calhoun, a junior in the Tift College of Education.
Olivia Forrest of Calhoun is amongst Honors Program students at the University of North Georgia (UNG) who directed their creative talents to a local camp for their community outreach project in the fall. Wahsega 4-H Center, located just outside of Dahlonega, is a place where youth are encouraged to build friendships and community with one another.
Abigail Wright of Calhoun a musical theatre major and earned a GPA of 3.9 or higher at Shenandoah University in the fall 2019 semester. Abigail is one of 326 students that earned President’s List honors in the Fall 2019 semester.
Elizabeth Dutch of Calhoun has been named to the list of performers for Orchesis & Rockford City Dance Concert, a dance concert that is performed annually and is produced in collaboration with various local artists. Rockford University is a private four-year, co-educational institution founded in 1847 offering undergraduate and graduate degrees in traditional liberal arts and professional fields.
Shenandoah University announced its Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester. The Dean’s List is one of the oldest and most widely recognized academic honors for students. Students must, for that semester, complete at least 12 semester hours and earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher. Area students included:
Kade Wright♦ of Calhoun, whose major is musical theater