Calhoun, GA (30701)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by strong thunderstorms during the afternoon. Damaging winds with some storms. High 71F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 47F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.