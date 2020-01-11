Jacob Briggs from Calhoun qualified for the Fall 2019 Dean’s List at Belmont University. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C. Approximately 38 percent of Belmont’s 8,481 students qualified for the Fall 2019 Dean’s List.
Nearly 1,000 students earned degrees from the University of North Georgia (UNG) during fall 2019, including Nicholas Nesbitt of Resaca, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice with a Forensics Concentration.
UNG President Bonita C. Jacobs recognized students who achieved a 4.0 GPA during the fall 2019 semester. Students enrolled in 12 or more credit hours in bachelor’s degree programs who achieved a 4.0 grade point average were named to the President’s Honor Roll. Students enrolled in associate degree programs who met the same level of achievement were named to the President’s List. Area students included: Kendall Henslee of Calhoun and Mary Zuidema of Fairmount.
The deans of each of UNG’s five colleges — the College of Arts & Letters, the College of Education, the College of Health Sciences & Professions, the Mike Cottrell College of Business, and the College of Science & Mathematics — announced the names of those students who made their respective lists for fall 2019. Dean’s List recognition is achieved by having at least a 3.5 grade point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than B. Area students included:
Adella Carver♦ of Calhoun
Austin Warren♦ of Calhoun
Ethan Brown♦ of Calhoun
Evie Delp♦ of Calhoun
Emily Gayton♦ of Calhoun
Haley Brown♦ of Calhoun
Kelsey Hales♦ of Calhoun
Patrick Long♦ of Calhoun
Emily Lacey♦ of Fairmount
William Rogers♦ of Fairmount
Nicholas Nesbitt♦ of Resaca
Justin Elkins of Ranger graduated from Georgia Southwestern State University during the Fall 2018 Commencement Ceremony held on Friday, Dec. 13, in Convocation Hall of the Student Success Center. Elkins earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in management and was one of 436 graduates.
Tiffany De Souza, a senior social work student at Brescia University was named to the Fall 2019 Dean’s List for completing at least 12 credit hours with a 3.5-4.0 GPA.
Jacksonville State University named 2,216 students to the President’s and Deans’ Lists for their outstanding academic performance during the Fall 2019 semester. Local honorees included:
Nathanael Freeman♦ of Fairmount, Dean’s List
Jesus Lopez♦ of Calhoun, Dean’s List
Lacey Bell♦ of Calhoun, Dean’s List
Melia Carter♦ of Calhoun, President’s List
Amanda Brunner♦ of Plainville, Dean’s List
To be named to the President’s List, a student must earn a perfect 4.0 GPA while attending full-time. Students earning a GPA of 3.5-3.99 while attending full-time are named to the Deans’ List of their respective schools.