The following announcements were submitted by the respective schools:
Irakli David Foster Bates of Calhoun has been recognized on the Dean's List at Norwich University for the Spring 2019 semester. Full-time undergraduate students who earned a semester grade point average of at least 3.40 and had no failures in the previous fall or spring semester are awarded Dean's List honors.
Mercer University recently announced the President's List and Dean's List for the spring 2019 semester. Inclusion on these lists requires students to meet rigorous grade-point-average standards specific to the college or school within the University. Among those named to the Dean's List was Marlee Nichelson from Calhoun, a junior attending the College of Education.
Tristan Dakota Fuller of Calhoun was awarded a Bachelor of Arts in politics at the University of the South’s 2019 commencement ceremonies held in All Saints’ Chapel on the Sewanee campus on May 12. Fuller is the child of Yolanda and Buddy M. Fuller of Calhoun. The University of the South is an independent liberal arts college, owned by 28 dioceses of the Episcopal Church and located atop Tennessee’s Cumberland Plateau between Nashville and Chattanooga. It has been consistently ranked among the top tier of national liberal arts colleges.