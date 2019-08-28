The University of North Georgia held commencement exercises for nearly 300 graduates on Aug. 2 at the Convocation Center on UNG’s Dahlonega Campus. For summer semester, UNG awarded some 450 degrees and certificates.
Chanin D Grant of Calhoun graduated from UNG and has earned the Bachelor of Science in Political Science.
Rodney Bullard, vice president of corporate social responsibility for Chick-fil-A Inc. and executive director of the Chick-fil-A Foundation, was the keynote speaker at the commencement. He said a degree gives the new graduates more than the opportunity to start a new job.
“It is an opportunity to become a good leader and a hero,” Bullard said. “The lesson for us today is that it doesn’t matter who you are or where you came from, each and every one of us have the ability to be someone else’s hero.”
Calhoun resident earns first academic honors from Clark University
Nicholas He of Calhoun has been named to first honors on the Clark University Dean’s List. This selection marks outstanding academic achievement during the Spring 2019 semester.
To be eligible for first honors, students must have a grade point average of 3.8 or higher, of a maximum of 4.3 (all A+s).
Founded in 1887 in Worcester, Massachusetts, Clark University is a liberal arts-based research university addressing natural, social and human imperatives from local to global scales.
Gordon County student recognized for academic excellence
The College of Coastal Georgia’s Office of the President has announced the students who have earned their place on the Dean’s List by their high academic performance during the Spring 2019 semester.
The students named to the Dean’s List achieved a GPA of between 3.5 to 3.99 while enrolled as full-time students in the given term.
Congratulations to the following Gordon County student named to the College of Coastal Georgia Dean’s List for Spring 2019: Makayla Holmes.