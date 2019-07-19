Pope completes Modern Woodmen training
Christopher M. Pope of Plainville, a Modern Woodmen of America representative, has completed a five‑day training program at Modern Woodmen’s home office in Rock Island, Illinois.
The program focused on helping families plan for life and reach their financial goals with Modern Woodmen. Speakers also covered topics including technology, fraternalism, underwriting and a number of other areas vital for success.
Founded in 1883, Modern Woodmen of America touches lives and secures futures. The fraternal financial services organization offers financial products and fraternal member benefits to individuals and families throughout the United States.
Kennesaw State University’s President’s List
Kennesaw State University recently named students to the President’s List in recognition of their academic excellence for the Spring 2019 semester. To achieve this honor, each student must have completed at least 9 semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.
Area President’s List recipients include:
♦ Elizabeth Dean of Sugar Valley
♦ Alissa Greeson of Calhoun
♦ Meera Patel of Calhoun
♦ Madisyn Mniszewski of Calhoun
♦ Brittani Weber of Calhoun
♦ Ryan Moser of Calhoun
♦ Jomeiny De Leon of Calhoun
♦ Solomon Capri of Calhoun
♦ Thalia Torres of Calhoun
♦ Alexandro Hernandez of Calhoun
♦ Karina Ayala of Resaca
♦ Louis White of Ranger
♦ Angel Bailey of Calhoun
♦ Shelby Wilson of Calhoun
♦ Trevor Woody of Plainville
♦ Noel Hernandez of Calhoun
♦ Leslie Sardeneta of Calhoun
♦ Sabrina Lynch of Calhoun
♦ Tiffany Nance of Calhoun
♦ Joseph Taylor of Calhoun
Kennesaw State’s Spring 2019 Dean’s List
Kennesaw State University congratulates the more than 5,000 students named to the Spring 2019 Dean’s List. Students enrolled at least 9 credit hours and with a grade point average of at least 3.5 were named to the list.
Dean’s List students from the area include:
♦ Daniel Newton of Calhoun
♦ Meri Black of Calhoun
♦ Keris Kennington of Calhoun
♦ Katlyn Lester of Calhoun
♦ Carter Arrington of Calhoun
♦ Julio Lopez of Calhoun
♦ William Moore of Calhoun
♦ Stephen Watts of Calhoun
♦ Faith Tincher of Calhoun
♦ Tarrin Melick of Calhoun
♦ Austin Kay of Calhoun
♦ Samuel Parker of Calhoun
♦ Ben Gibson of Ranger
♦ Charles Prater of Calhoun
♦ Courtney Childs of Calhoun
♦ Rebecca Worsham of Calhoun
♦ Jennifer Baggett of Calhoun
♦ Jose Trenti of Calhoun
♦ Marianna Gibson of Calhoun
♦ MaKailea Williams of Calhoun
♦ Elise Jones of Calhoun
♦ Elizabeth Chamlee of Calhoun
♦ Luis Valladares of Calhoun
♦ Hannah Dougherty of Calhoun
♦ Sarah Krummert of Calhoun
♦ Abby Ebersold of Calhoun
♦ Graham Capri of Calhoun
♦ Hope LeMaster of Calhoun
Samford Dean’s List announced for Spring 2019
Samford University recognizes 1,519 students named to the 2019 spring semester Dean’s List.
To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework. Dean’s List is the highest academic recognition given by the school at the end of each semester.
Among those students are:
♦ Madeline Crump of Calhoun
♦ AnnaBelle Brown of Calhoun
♦ Lauren Barnes of Ranger
♦ Ashton Smith of Resaca