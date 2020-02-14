The following students have earned the distinction of being named to the Dean’s List at the Georgia Institute of Technology for Fall 2019. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester. Area students included:
Emma Evans♦ of Calhoun
John Graves♦ of Calhoun
Travis Land♦ of Calhoun
Cecelia Swink♦ of Calhoun
Joseph Taylor♦ of Calhoun
The following students earned the distinction of Faculty Honors for Fall 2019 at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have a 4.0 academic average for the semester. Area students included Benjamin King of Calhoun and Cole Wilson of Calhoun.
Elizabeth Dutch, a resident of Calhoun, was announced as a fall 2019 Distinguished Scholar at Rockford University. Students attending Rockford University who earn at least a 3.75 GPA with no grades below “C” and having completed all requirements for the semester are named as Distinguished Scholars.
Emily Caitlin McReynolds of Calhoun was named to The University of Alabama Deans List for fall 2019. A total of 12,050 students enrolled during the 2019 fall term at UA were named to the Dean’s List with an academic record of 3.5 or above.
Samford University recognized 1,759 students named to the 2019 fall semester Dean’s List. To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework. Dean’s List is the highest academic recognition given by the school at the end of each semester. Area students included:
Ashton Smith♦ of Resaca
Lauren Barnes♦ of Ranger
Ryan Brzozoski♦ of Calhoun
AnnaBelle Brown♦ of Calhoun
Madeline Crump♦ of Calhoun
Austin Peay State University congratulated Owen Gilreath of Calhoun on being offered the Provost Out-of-State Scholarship for high-achieving freshmen for the Fall 2020 semester. Out-of-state students meeting the criteria of a 3.0 GPA and a 21 ACT or 1060 SAT qualify for a Provost Out-of-State Scholarship.
Pratham Patel of Calhoun has been named to the Fall 2019 President’s List at Georgia State University. To be eligible for the President’s List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 4.0 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester.
Georgia State University has named students to its Fall 2019 Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State. Area students on the Fall 2019 Dean’s List included:
Cecely Cedars♦ of Plainville
Tanner Gallman♦ of Calhoun
Mario Rojo♦ of Calhoun
Samantha Schubert♦ of Calhoun
Summer Vick♦ of Resaca
Valdosta State University announced the members of its graduating class of Fall 2019. This includes the following area residents:
India Galyean♦ of Resaca, who earned the Education Specialist in instructional technology.
Brant Murry♦ of Calhoun, who earned the Education Specialist in instructional technology.
Hannah Schuster♦ of Calhoun, who earned the Master of Education in elementary education.
Irakli David Foster Bates of Calhoun was recognized on the Dean’s List at Norwich University for the Fall 2019 semester. Full-time undergraduate students, who earned a semester grade point average of at least 3.40 and had no failures in the previous Fall or Spring semester are awarded Dean’s List honors.
The following residents have earned their degree from Western Governors University (WGU). The online, nonprofit university has graduated over 167,000 students from across the country since its inception in 1997. Regional graduates included:
Audra Falconer♦ of Adairsville, who earned a Master of Science in accounting.
Nancy Fowler♦ of Adairsville, who earned a Master of Arts in English language learning (preK-12).
Karen ONeal♦ of Adairsville, who earned a Master of Business Administration degree.