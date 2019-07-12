The following local residents have earned a degree from Western Governors University. The online, nonprofit university held three commencement ceremonies this year to celebrate the graduation of more than 22,000 students from across the country.
Angelyn Stanley of Calhoun earned her Bachelor of Arts in special education.
Carla Bishop of Fairmount earned her Master of Arts in teaching, elementary education (K-8)
Melissa Pierce of Resaca earned her Bachelor of Arts in interdisciplinary studies (K-8)
WGU has recognized 13,244 undergraduate and 8,930 graduate degree recipients, who have completed their degrees in the last six months.
Their areas of study include business, K-12 education, information technology and health professions, including nursing.