Kayle Smith of Calhoun, has earned a spot on the Summer 2019 Dean's List at Valdosta State University. Students who achieve a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade point average of 3.00 or higher are recognized by being placed on the Dean's List. Developmental studies, transient, and graduate students are not eligible for Dean's List status.
Jeremy Brookshire of Calhoun, has earned the Education Specialist in Coaching Pedagogy in Physical Education from Valdosta State University. Brookshire was among nearly 550 undergraduate and graduate students who completed the requirements for their respective degrees during the Summer 2019 semester.
Kaitlyn Clarey of Ranger was named to Kennesaw State University's Dean's List for the Summer 2019 semester. Students named to the Dean's List were enrolled in at least 9 credit hours of courses and earned a grade point average of at least a 3.5.
Kennesaw State University recently welcomed its newest class of graduates. More than 1,300 students earned bachelor's, master's or doctoral degrees during the Summer 2019 commencement ceremonies in July. The university's summer graduates are:
- Alexander Cardin of Calhoun
- Darby Carter of Calhoun
- Alicia Casey of Calhoun
- Devon Clayton of Calhoun
- James Culpepper of Calhoun
- Marianna Gibson of Calhoun
- Jacqueline Johnson of Calhoun
- Kevin Patel of Calhoun
- Trevor Serritt of Calhoun
- Thalia Torres of Calhoun
- Kayla Weiser of Calhoun
Trevor Serritt of Calhoun was recently named to the President's List for Summer 2019 at Kennesaw State University. Serritt was among the more than 600 Kennesaw State students who were honored for academic excellence in the summer semester. To be named to the President's List, each student must have satisfactorily completed at least 9 semester hours with a term grade point average of 4.0.