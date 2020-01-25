Nearly 600 students received undergraduate and graduate degrees from Jacksonville State University as part of Fall 2019 commencement. Area graduates included:
Amanda Brunner♦ of Plainville, BS in Exercise Science/Wellness
Evan Johnson♦ of Calhoun, BA in Integrated Studies
Ryann Luna♦ of Plainville, BS in Biology
Valdosta State University announces its Fall 2019 Dean’s List. Students who achieve a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade point average of 3.00 or higher are recognized by being placed on the Dean’s List. Area students on the list included:
Joshua Lovain♦ of Calhoun
Marshall Petty♦ of Calhoun
Whitney Phillippe♦ of Fairmount
Victoria Roper of Calhoun was named to the Piedmont College Director of Athletics Honor Roll for the 2019 fall semester. Nearly half of all Piedmont College varsity athletes earned a 3.4 or better grade point average for the fall semester to achieve the honor.
Georgia Northwestern Technical College announced the students on the President’s and Dean’s Lists for the 2019 fall semester. To be eligible for the President’s List, the student must maintain a GPA of 3.8 or higher during the semester with a course load of at least 12 credit hours. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, the student must maintain a GPA of 3.5 to 3.79 during the semester with a course load of at least 12 credit hours.
Gordon County GNTC students on the President’s List included: Heather Allen, William Anderson, Guadalupe Balbino-Rosillo, Anna Burton, Monica Burton, James Byrd, Melissa Chance, Harley Chastain, Bryan Contreras, Avery Dawson, Aimee Dean, Tracy Drain, Brandon Dyer, Juliana Forney, Crystal Garland, Shelby Gentry, Jenny Gonzalez Rivera, Olivia Gust, Robert Harris, Laura Hasty, Katheren Hernandez, Heather Hobgood, Brandon Hudson, Brittany Huff, Madison Johnson, Cheyenne Johnston, Aavyn Lee, Asia Lewis, Tania Linares, Clayton Long, Bree Machtolff, Mackensie Maier, Timothy McGee, Marleen Mendez, Lara Miller, Urvish Mistry, Kimberly Mitchell, George News, Timothy Padgett, Tony Parker, Dhara Patel, Samantha Patterson, Steven Price, Josh Pruitt, Brittni Reams, Ricardo Rendon, Luke Ryan, Emily Shaw, Mia Smith, Jacob Steely, Ryan Sullivan, Luke Sutherland, Betty Ventura, Kendra Ware and Maia White.
Gordon County GNTC students on the Dean’s List included: Ginny Austin, Ying Bao, Sarah Barnette, Dustin Bates, Karla Benavides-Sanchez, Jennifer Bowen, Leah Brunson, Dana Bunch, Brandon Busby, Lilly Carter, Devin Coyle, Cassie Crump, Brady Drummond, Kira Fox, Seth Harkins, Thaley Jackson, Corey Johnston, Carly Lay, Jocelyn Lopez, Kristin Luther, April Minter, Ariel Mitchell, Gary Moore, Karina Naylor, Sheryl Newport, Brady O’Neal, Zachary Ogle, Janin Palacios, Christina Passley, Abigail Pierce, Sierra Scott, Miriam Soria Cortes, Joshua Sparks, Jason Stansell, Jacob Stephens, Monica Stokes, Rachel Sullivan, Joshua Swingle, Shaina Tadvi, Gabriel Thomassen, Katherine Thurman, Sondra Washington, Leila White, Simon Williams and Willian Zuniga Montiel.