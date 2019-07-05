Mayor Jimmy Palmer said during the Calhoun City Council meeting this week that the city is beginning to get aggressive in regards to old, dilapidated structures around town.
He told council members and others in attendance that the city had razed eight properties recently and were beginning to start the legal process on eight more.
“There are several others on what we will call the hit list that we are looking at,” said Palmer.
He did note what he called a bright spot, though, in the Mill Village, where five structures have recently been gutted and are being rebuilt. Developers Flipper McDaniel and Mike Ramirez recently acquired 10 homes in that area, and Ramirez said they are looking to have all 10 rebuilt and ready for residents within a few months time.
“We’re tearing them down 90 percent and rebuilding,” Ramirez said. “They’re going to be pretty close to brand new by the time we’re done.”
Assistant City Administrator Paul Worley said the city works with property owners to try to get them to fix up overgrown and unkempt lots, but when that fails they start the legal process to tear the structures down.
“This is something the city has been interested in and working on for a few years,” said Worley.
He noted that two dilapidated structures were torn down recently on River Street, another three on Oothcalooga Street near the Dollar General, and three others were razed on Martin Luther King Drive at Neal Street.
“We had some very vocal citizens concerned about the condition of these properties and the effect on their property value,” Worley said.
The city fronts the cost of demolition and cleanup, then puts a tax lean on the property to try and recoup the cost from the owner. If that fails, the property is seized and put up for auction.
Worley said clearing off such properties not only makes surrounding residents happy, but it also creates opportunities for new development and growth.
Palmer said another structure that had been targeted on Hunts Drive was bought and cleaned up and now has new residents. He said such renovations are good for the neighborhood and the city because it inspires pride among the residents.
“I think everybody wants their neighborhood to look better,” he said.
Palmer said he’s personally had calls from people concerned about abandoned homes that haven’t been touched in years, and that’s one of the reasons the city is taking action.