Calhoun City Schools continues accept bids for the construction of its new central office on South Wall Street before a Nov. 1 deadline.
Chief Financial Officer Dee Wrisley updated Calhoun Board of Education members on the status of RFPs — request for proposals — during Monday’s meeting. She said there has been a strong response from local and regional construction companies for the project, with 10 companies showing an interest in bidding on the project.
The new central office will be built at 334 S. Wall St. and designed as a replica of the original College Street school building. The two-story building will house the boardroom and offices for numerous school system departments. The move will open up space at the pre-K building at 380 Barrett Road, where central office employees currently work out of, for more students seeking to get into the Junior Jacket Academy.
The project will be supported by ESPLOST — education special purpose, local option sales tax — funds. In their bids, contractors are asked to provide a guaranteed maximum price for construction.
Also, Director of Student Services Amanda Schutz updated board members on the launch of the Purposity app through a partnership between the school system and Gordon County Schools to connect community members to those in need. Since the app’s launch last week, more than 800 community members have enrolled, making it the largest app launch to date, she said.
Schutz said the first weekly text was expected to be sent out this week, to detail the story of a child with a particular need. All from their phone, users can purchase an item for that student, and it will then be delivered to the school system for them to hand out.
The goal is to have more than 1,000 people in the community sign up for the app, Schutz said. To do so, visit purposity.com/lists/gordon-county.
The board approved several actions, including an amendment to the special revenue funds budget and redistribution of the general fund budget for Fiscal Year 2018, which ended June 30. Board members also approved the classification of an assortment of technology equipment as surplus.