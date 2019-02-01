With the city looking to begin construction on a new Calhoun Police Department station this fall, officials will have to determine over the next few months how to get the additional $1.8 million needed for the project.
City Administrator Eddie Peterson said there is $1.8 million in SPLOST funds for the new station on McDaniel Station Road. But the total cost for the 14,000-square-foot building is $3.6 million, he added. And with the buildout expected to take 12 months, it will cost approximately $300,000 each month.
“We’re trying to figure out how to come up with that other $1.8 million to complete it,” Peterson said. “We’ve got good plans if we can just come up with the money.”
Options for the additional funding needed include borrowing from the market, using internal funds such as the city’s utilities fund, or increasing the millage rate, Peterson said.
The current millage rate for the city is 2.48 mills, “one of the lowest millage rates in the state of Georgia,” said Peterson. Last year the rate was bumped up 0.50 mills to the current rate, he added. In comparison to other cities the size of Calhoun, the average millage rate is 8 mills, he continued.
“And here we are at 2.48,” Peterson said. “There’s a big disparity there between what the average is and what we charge our local property owners.”
One mill represents a tax liability of $1 for every $1,000 of assessed value. Property is assessed at 40 percent of the fair market value.
Any decision on the millage rate would come in June, as the City Council looks to adopt next fiscal year’s budget, which is being worked out now.
“It will certainly be one of the items in discussion,” Peterson said of how to find the funding for the new station. “It has to be paid for somehow. Since there’s not enough money in the 2018 SPLOST, the difference will have to come to light someway.”
The design and engineering work for the station, which is set to be built on a 10-acre plot deeded to the city by the Development Authority, was finished in May 2018, Peterson said. The design process took about a year and included input from department personnel, namely Maj. Randy Gallman, who worked closely with Dalton-based architect Gregg Sims.
“We want to build a station that is good for 50 years,” Peterson said.
The current police department will still be put to use, as Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle sees fit, to maintain a strong presence downtown.
“That’ll help stretch (the new station) out even more years,” Peterson said.
A new station would also allow the city to move the detective division out of a building at Tom B. David Airport. The city has been renting the building for $1,300 a month.
Regardless of where the funding comes from, Peterson said the need for a new station is certain, and has been for years.
“We’re overcrowded at the current station,” he said, adding that in addition to the detectives at the airport, other personnel work at a building the city owns on Piedmont Street. “We have been at the point for years of having too many people in too small of a building.”