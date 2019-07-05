Assistant City Administrator Paul Worley said this week that designs for a new dog park at the Calhoun Recreation Department complex off Oothcalooga Street are being finalized and officials hope to break ground in August.
One of the 2018 Special Purpose, Local Option Sales Tax projects, the dog park is planned for the empty space next to Oothcalooga Creek and the primary parking lot. Designs were submitted to the city this week, but officials have requested a few changes before they give the final OK.
Worley said that a dog park was something residents asked for during the public hearing process while the SPLOST list was being crafted.
“A dog park was definitely a high priority for those people that showed up for those sessions,” he said.
Other plans for the park include new ball fields adjacent to the dog park, walking trails and a new rec maintenance facility, all projects on the city’s long-term master plan for the area. Worley said the plan is to tear down the existing maintenance facility and build a new one that will also include a new basketball gym.
“We only have one right now, and we have to rely on the school systems a lot for games,” he said.
Construction on the new dog park is expected to only take a few weeks.