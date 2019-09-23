The Calhoun City Council voted Monday evening to set the 2019 millage rates for the property taxes in the city and for Calhoun City Schools.
The vote came Monday evening during the council's regular meeting that followed a third and final public hearing during which no one from the public spoke. The rates are 2.60 mills for property tax and 17.733 mills for the school tax.
The adopted property rate is an increase of .012 mills, which is a 16.8% increase. The rate equals an extra $4.80 on the tax bill for someone who owns a home worth $100,000. The school rate of 17.733 mills is the same as least year; however, it is an increase of 12.21% over the rollback millage rate that was used before.
City Administrator Eddie Peterson and Mayor Jimmy Palmer had both spoke during each of the three public hearings regarding the rates, explaining that the rates still make Calhoun one of the more affordable places to live in not only North Georgia but the entire state.
"We've done a lot of work on this one, and I don't think there is anything we can be more clear about," said Peterson during the council meeting.
In other business, the council:
- Conducted a public hearing regarding a beer and wine package license for a store at 1133 S. Wall St.
- Conducted a public hearing regarding an amendment to an ordinance governing microbreweries that would allow such establishments to pour samples.
- Un-tabled and approved a beer pouring license for Buffalo Luke's at 273 Highway 53 E. The request has been tabled previously as the business had not yet hired a manager.
- Heard a first reading for a beer and wine package license for the new Food City being built on Lovers Lane. That request will be eligible for a public hearing on Oct. 28.
- Heard a first reading for a beer and wine package license for a store at 756 Highway 53. That request will be eligible for a public hearing on Oct. 28.
- Approved a manager change at Pilot Corporation at 2111 U.S. Highway 41 N.E.
- Approved Pole Attachment License Agreements for Distribution Poles between the city and Verizon Wireless and New Cingular Wireless (AT&T).