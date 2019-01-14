On Monday night, the City Council moved to suspend Calhoun Fire Chief Lenny Nesbitt for 30 days without pay following an investigation into his arrest in Fannin County on a DUI charge.
The suspension for Nesbitt, who has been on administrative leave since December, begins immediately. At the end of the 30-day suspension, Nesbitt will return to work, but will be on a six-month probation period.
City Administrator Eddie Peterson had put Nesbitt on administrative leave indefinitely on Dec. 20. The Calhoun Police Department was then tasked with generating a report detailing the findings of their investigation into his arrest by the Georgia State Patrol in Blue Ridge on Nov. 10. The charges against Nesbitt -- DUI and failure to maintain a lane -- were resolved by the Blue Ridge City Court on Dec. 10 without a conviction, a news release from the city stated.
As promised in the Dec. 20 news release, the City Council took up the matter at their meeting Monday night, deciding on a suspension and probationary period for Nesbitt.