Calhoun Fire Chief Lenny Nesbitt. 

On Monday night, the City Council moved to suspend Calhoun Fire Chief Lenny Nesbitt for 30 days without pay following an investigation into his arrest in Fannin County on a DUI charge. 

The suspension for Nesbitt, who has been on administrative leave since December, begins immediately. At the end of the 30-day suspension, Nesbitt will return to work, but will be on a six-month probation period.

City Administrator Eddie Peterson had put Nesbitt on administrative leave indefinitely on Dec. 20. The Calhoun Police Department was then tasked with generating a report detailing the findings of their investigation into his arrest by the Georgia State Patrol in Blue Ridge on Nov. 10. The charges against Nesbitt -- DUI and failure to maintain a lane -- were resolved by the Blue Ridge City Court on Dec. 10 without a conviction, a news release from the city stated.

As promised in the Dec. 20 news release, the City Council took up the matter at their meeting Monday night, deciding on a suspension and probationary period for Nesbitt. 