City Council recognizes May as Mental Health Month

The Calhoun City Council met for the second regularly-scheduled meeting of April on Monday evening to discuss a wide-array of topics and vote on a handful of agenda items.
The meeting opened with the presentation of a proclamation observing May 2018 as Mental Health Month in Calhoun. Family Connection of Gordon County Coordinator Roberta Charbonneau was present to speak on the importance of generating awareness of the mental health issues that many individuals in our community battle daily.
“Sadly, suicide attempts are all too frequent in our youth, as well as adults,” Charbonneau said. “In the last three weeks, we have had three suicides here. So it is something that is relevant to all of our lives.”
Mental care advocate Sarah Rice also shared a few words with the audience. Rice invited everyone to attend the showing of “Suicide: The Ripple Effect,” at the GEM Theatre on Saturday, May 12, at 7 p.m. The documentary film follows the journey of Kevin Hines, who attempted suicide by jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge at age 19, and his mission to understand the ripple effects that suicide had on his family and friends while striving to improve suicide prevention efforts.
“I really hope that everyone that is here tonight will come out to the event,” Rice said. “It’s very important for everyone to educate themselves not only on suicide prevention, but mental health in general, because it is something that is so stigmatized.”
After Mayor Jimmy Palmer read the proclamation, the Council voted unanimously to approve the signing of the document.
The meeting then shifted into the public hearing portion, with a previously tabled ordinance to amend certain sections of Part II, Code of Ordinances, Chapter 2: Administration, Article IV-Departments approved unanimously by the Council. The ordinance concerned a change to the City’s organizational chart that was discussed back in February.
Additionally, the Council discussed and voted on three ordinances concerning the water quality amongst the City’s water sources. Ordinances to amend Part II, Code of Ordinances, Chapter 46: Environment to add Article IV- Post-Development Stormwater management for New Development and Redevelopment, Article VII- Stream Buffer Protection and Article VIII-Illicit Discharge and Illegal Connection all aim to keep toxins out of the watershed and were all approved unanimously by the Council.
The group also approved a motion to move the second Council meeting in May to May 21 due to the Memorial Day holiday. Two first readings followed, one highlighting the updated 2018 City of Calhoun zoning map that is up for public hearing on May 14, and the other concerning a Taxicab and Limousine Operator Regulatory License Application for North Georgia Taxi that is up for public hearing on May 21.
As the meeting drew to a close, the Council approved requests for a handful of items and vehicles from the cemetery, parks, street and police departments as surplus to be sold. A late business license renewal for Kenneth Hand Fast Lane Title Pawn was also passed.
City Administrator Eddie Peterson and Utilities Administrator Larry Vickery each relayed their respective cash reports to close out the meeting.
The next scheduled meeting of the Calhoun City Council is slated for Monday, May 7 at 7 p.m. The meeting will be held in the conference room of the downtown Depot.