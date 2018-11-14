Calhoun City Council members approved an annexation and zoning request by Shaw Industries during their meeting Monday night. The request concerns 86.31 acres plus existing Shaw Industries buildings of 1,286,500 square feet and 860,400 square feet at 843 and 947 Union Grove Road. The current value of the land is $22,501,770.
On Oct. 5, Shaw applied through the city for annexation, to be connected into the city sewer system. Mayor Jimmy Palmer read the first annexation and zoning request at the Oct. 8 city council meeting. The city conducted a zoning advisory board meeting on Nov. 8 and a public hearing during Monday’s meeting. There were no comments or complaints, and the council approved both the annexation and zoning request.
The Service Delivery Strategy Agreements for Gordon County and the cities of Calhoun, Fairmount, Plainville, Ranger and Resaca were approved. City Administrator Eddie Peterson commented that this agreement had been worked on for over a year by Paul Worley, assistant city administrator, and that it was a “fair agreement.”
“Every 10 years at a minimum, we have to renegotiate with the county to make sure there’s no duplication of services or they’re paid for in a different way,” council member George Crowley said. “After the two governments and the other cities in the county approve (the negotiation), it’s sent to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.”
While Crowley said it is more money, he also said the price of other services also goes up, so it’s the balance of LOST negotiation. Worley said in the new negotiation, the county would pay the city a monetary amount based on the population plus a six percent increase through LOST. He estimated based off past figures that over the next 10 years of this agreement, the city can see an upwards of $5 million in their LOST account. The agreements were approved by the council and will be sent to the county and the state department for consideration.
In new business, the PILOT agreement regarding the County Development Authority and Mannington Mills Inc. was approved. Attorney William Thompson, attorney for the authority, spoke at the Monday meeting and said this agreement would manufacture a set of jobs with high salary rates for this field of work. Palmer said this agreement was a nice opportunity for a building — on OMC property on Marine Drive — that hasn’t been used in a while.
The bond resolution is for the issuance of around $32 million of industrial revenue bonds for Mannington, which would apply to the new building and its equipment. The company plans to provide up to 200 jobs for the community, with an average employee salary of $45,000 plus benefits.
Also approved were both a letter of participation to secure funding for the 2022 disaster mitigation plan update and a request by Butler Integrity Group LLC to renew a land lease of city property — 305 Richards St. — for an additional 25 years.
During the meeting, several alcohol manager change requests were granted, approving changes within American Legion Post 47, Guacamole Bar & Grill, World of Wings, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill and Bar and Gas Express LLC. In addition, license renewals were offered to businesses classified under the following categories: pawn; taxi cab; beer and wine package; beer, wine and liquor package; beer pouring; beer and liquor pouring; beer and wine pouring; beer, wine and liquor pouring; beer/wine pouring theatre; and comb beer package/pouring at private club.