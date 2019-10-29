The Calhoun City Council voted to move its second December meeting from the 23rd to the 16th on Monday evening. They also reminded attendees that Halloween will be observed on Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m. for ages 12 and under. Downtown trick-or-treating will be held from 4 to 6 p.m.
No rainy day date has been given for Halloween festivities.
The council also voted to approve a request from the GEM Theatre for five additional alcohol permits for 2019 on the condition that extra security will be provided on event dates by Calhoun Police Department off-duty patrol. The permits were for the following upcoming performances:
Face to Face: A Tribute to Elton John and Billy Joel ♦ on Nov. 2
♦ Georgette Jones on Nov. 16
♦ Joni Harbin on Dec. 13
♦ Christmas Back Home on Dec. 20
♦ Faye Bentley and Family Christmas Special on Dec. 21
Also approved was a request to open an investment account at BB&T bank, a manager change request for the Gas Express on Highway 53, and the fourth quarter 2019 financial statements.
In other business, the council also:
♦ Heard a second reading of an annexation and zoning request of C-2, for a total of 6.31 acres, at a location of 1000, 1002, and 1004 S. Wall St., and 129 and 179 Kelly Court.
♦ Heard a second reading of an annexation and zoning request of R-1B, for a total of 0.45 acres, at a location of 196 Davis Drive, by Marcos Sanchez.
♦ Heard a second reading of a zoning change request from Ind-G to C-2, for a total of 22.28 acres, at a location of 250 Johnson Lake Road, by Kimley-Horn & Associates.
♦ Heard a second reading of a sign variance request by Kimley-Horn & Associates.