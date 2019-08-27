The Calhoun City Council conducted a public hearing and first vote on a proposed rule tweak that would allow stores that serve alcohol to hire mangers from adjacent counties. The ordinance as is requires managers live in Gordon County.
Major Jimmy Palmer said the rule change is a minor thing that came at the request of some local business owners.
No one spoke for or against the proposed rule change, and the council voted unanimously to approve the first reading.
Another item that had been up for consideration was tabled in part because of the change. The owner of Buffalo Luke’s had requested a beer pouring license, but the new restaurant has not yet hired a manager, so owner Robert Stoll asked the council to table the matter for now.
On Monday the council also:
♦ Adopted an agreement to amend and restate the retirement plan for the city’s employees. The move is an annual affirmation required by federal laws.
♦ Heard a sign size variance request for the Food City under construction on Dews Pond Road at Lovers Lane Road. The public hearing will be Sept. 9.
♦ Heard a second reading for a beer package license for Kiesha’s Produce, 876 N. Wall St. The public hearing will be Sept. 9.
♦ Heard a first reading for a beer and wine package license request for a business at 1133 S. Wall St.
♦ Heard a first reading for amendments related to microbreweries that would allow for sample size drinks. The first public hearing will be Sept 23.
♦ Granted a request from the electric department to surplus a 1989 GMC dump truck.
♦ Granted a request from the police department to purchase new weapons in the amount of $13,083.70.
♦ Granted a request from the police department to donate $500 to the Council of Alcohol and Drugs in support of the House of Addiction project.
♦ Granted a request from the police department to declare as surplus a 2006 Ford Crown Victoria patrol vehicle.