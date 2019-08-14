The Calhoun City Council approved tentative dates for the Calhoun High School and Gordon Central High School homecoming dates, pending approval from the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT).
If approved, Gordon Central High School’s Homecoming parade will take its traditional route on Thursday, Sept. 5. It will begin at 7 p.m. Calhoun High School’s Homecoming parade will start on its traditional route and then turn right onto Hicks Street, right on Park Avenue and then left on Oothcalooga Street before arriving back on the school campus. If approved by the GDOT, the parade will be held on Thursday, Sept. 26, at 6:30 p.m. A rain date was also tentatively approved for Friday, Sept. 27, at 3:45 p.m.
Mayor Jimmy Palmer also reminded the public that qualifying for the upcoming municipal general election will be held at City Hall, located at 226 S. Wall St., beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 19, and will end at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21. The general election will be held on Nov. 5.
The positions that are up for election are mayor, two city council seats and two school board seats. Incumbent elected officials for those positions are Palmer, who has served as the mayor of Calhoun for more than 20 years; Post 1 City Councilwoman Jackie Palazzolo; Post 2 City Councilman Al Edwards; and on the Calhoun City Schools Board of Education, Post 4 Board Member Eddie Reeves and Post 5 Board Member Tony Swink, who announced Monday that he would not seek reelection.
Qualifying fees are listed at $432 for the mayor position, $252 for city council, and $1 for the Board of Education.
Applications for the open positions are available at City Hall during normal business hours or online at www.cityofcalhoun-ga.com. Qualifying packets for the elected positions are also available at City Hall.
In other business, the council:
♦ Unanimously approved a front setback variance request of 20 feet, to vary from 35 feet to 15 feet at 417 South River St, submitted by Apache Mills, Inc. on behalf of Wildstein Realty Company, LLC.
♦ Unanimously approved a pawn shop license application for Northwest Georgia Pawn at a location of 142 West Belmont Drive, submitted by owner and manager Brandon Lofith Kempson.
♦ Unanimously approved a beer and wine package license for a location of 1081 Belwood Road, SE, submitted by Love’s Travel Shop #735.
♦ Heard a first reading of an ordinance and adoption agreement to amend and restate the Retirement Plan for the Employees of the City of Calhoun and to update the plan to comply with PPA, HEART, WRERA, and other applicable federal laws and guidance.
♦ Heard a first reading of a sign size variance request of 125 square feet and a sign height variance request of 15 feet at 225 Lovers Lane, submitted by Ortwein Sign on behalf of Dews Pond, LLC (Food City).
♦ Heard a first reading of a beer package license at 876 North Wall St., submitted by Kiesha’s Produce.