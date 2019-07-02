The Calhoun City Council unanimously approved a new water and sewer director during Monday’s evening’s meeting, voting to hire Kyle Ellis to replace Jerry Crawford.
Ellis is being promoted from within the department, a fact that Councilman Ray Denmon and Mayor Jimmy Palmer lauded. Crawford retired recently after 22 years of service with the city.
“We’re grateful to have people in house who can step up and fill these roles,” Denmon said.
Palmer expressed his gratitude to Crawford and praised utilities administrator Larry Vickery for working with his staff to ensure they’re ready to fill new roles when those become available.
“It’s always a delight to see that happen,” Palmer said.
In other business, the council also:
♦ Approved an annexation and zoning request for 122 James Road.
♦ Tabled an annexation and zoning request for 1117 S. Wall St. The property, owned by GAH Properties, had been neglected for more than a decade and is currently facing ordinance citations from Gordon County. The council agreed to revisit the issue after those issues have been resolved.
♦ Approved a variance request for a setback of five feet, from 10 to five feet, at 213 Woodland Drive.
♦ Heard a first reading for a setback variance request at 417 S. River St.
♦ Heard a first reading for a pawn shop license request for a new business at 142 W. Belmont Drive.
♦ Appointed Councilman George Crowley to the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission Council.