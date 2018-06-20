After months of deliberation and discussion, the Calhoun City Council adopted the operating budget and capital plans during Monday’s meeting.
The overall budget and capital plan for fiscal year July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2019 was broken down into three parts, Exhibit “A” or the General Government annual operating budget, Exhibit “B” or the Utilities annual operating budget and Exhibit “C” or the Calhoun Board of Education operating budget.
“As we mentioned earlier, from department to department, the general and utilities budgets are very similar to 2017-2018,” Eddie Peterson. “I think we have in front of us a pretty solid roadmap for 2018-2019.”
After Mayor Jimmy Palmer shared a reading of the budget ordinance, the budget and capital plan was unanimously approved as presented.
Palmer acknowledged the efforts of the department heads, school board, Peterson, Assistant City Administrator Paul Worley and Utilities Administrator Larry Vickery in crafting the budget plan, and thanked them for their hard work.
The Council additionally approved a motion that pertained to amending the Calhoun Utility Rate Resolution earlier in the meeting. Those changes included a 3 percent rate increase for water and sewer rates per one thousand gallons, minimum charges and monthly fees for all rate classes. An automatic 3 percent increase shall be applied each year for the next five years.
Among other agenda items approved were a parade request for the Calhoun Homecoming Parade on its traditional route, a resolution authorizing Palmer to sign the Gordon County Joint Comprehensive Plan upon approval of the Department of Community Affairs and a motion needed to approve/deny a settlement agreement and release with North Georgia Electric Membership Corporation pertaining to mast lighting at the intersection of I-75 and Red Bud Road.
The group also approved a motion pertaining to amendments to the Calhoun General Government Rate Resolution. Changes mentioned include a new fine schedule for violations of Chapter 14, Animals, of the Calhoun Code of ordinances and updates to the annual alcoholic beverage license fees due to the implementation of Live Scan that is required by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
The next meeting of the Calhoun City Council is slated for Monday, July 16 at the Depot. All Calhoun city offices will be closed on Wednesday, July 4 in observance of Independence Day.