An annexation request and two rezoning requests were approved by the City Council this week, as well as April 14-20 being proclaimed by the council as National Telecommunicator’s Week.
On Monday, the City of Calhoun approved a request to annex 13.655 acres into the city. The property, located on Dews Pond Road, was requested to be annexed by Brent Stepp Construction Company. The Zoning Advisory Board met on April 4, and City Councilwoman Jackie Palazzolo said the board was in approval of the annexation.
Also requested by Brent Stepp Construction was a zoning request for the same plot of land to be rezoned as planned residential development. Palazzolo said the Zoning Advisory Board was also in agreement with their rezoning request.
The company’s attorney Terry Brumlow said the annexation and rezoning were required for the company to move forward with plans to develop the land into residential property. Brent Stepp Construction provided the council with a visual presentation of what their property will look like when development is completed.
The council approved both requests from Brent Stepp Construction.
“Welcome to the city,” Mayor Jimmy Palmer said after the council approved the annexation.
In other business, Debbie Vance, the director of Gordon County E-911, attended the meeting to observe the council sign off on a proclamation that dedicates a week in April to honor those who serve in dispatch and emergency communication. The City Council joined the Gordon County Board of Commissioners in announcing April 14-20 will be held as National Telecommunicator’s Week.
Both the proclamation and the council promoted this week in April as a time to honor men and women “whose diligence and professionalism keep our county and citizens safe.”
A second rezoning request was approved by the council, to zone 12 acres within the city from commercial to residential zoning, which is a zone classification typically used for developing duplex facilities. Also, Grocery Store Donde el Guero, at 90 E. May St., was offered a beer package license, and Calhoun’s Bar & Grill, at 203 Richardson Road, received a liquor pouring license.
Palmer announced a budget work session for the fiscal year 2019-2020 will be held on April 22 immediately following the regular council meeting.