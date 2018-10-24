Details of the 12th annual Harvest Fest were announced earlier this week at the Calhoun City Council meeting. On Saturday, the event will take place in Downtown Calhoun from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Admission is free and there will be around 60 vendors, live music, food, arts and crafts, as well as games and activities for families.
Mayor Jimmy Palmer said the city will observe Halloween on Wednesday, from 5-9 p.m., for ages 12 and under. Downtown merchants and businesses are hosting trick-or-treat in Downtown Calhoun on from 4-6 p.m. on Halloween. In addition, a Christmas Open House and Visit with Santa is scheduled for Nov. 18 in Downtown Calhoun, with the open house being 1-5 p.m. and the lighting of the Christmas tree and visit with Santa is 6-8 p.m.
Also during Monday’s meeting, a public hearing was held regarding amending the definition in the current Soil Erosion Ordinance to comply with state requirements. This was simply an administrative change in the name of the reporting agency, not a change in the ordinance itself, said Council Member George Crowley, who serves as the current mayor pro-tem.
There was a second reading of the annexation requested by Shaw Industries of 843 and 947 Union Grove Road. The zoning advisory board meeting is scheduled for Nov. 8 at 4:30 p.m. and the public hearing will be Nov. 12 at 7 p.m.
In new business, the telecommunications department requested to declare surplus a 2005 Ford F-450 truck with mileage of 75,680. The request was approved, and the truck will be sold to the highest bidder.