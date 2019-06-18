The Calhoun City Council approved next year’s budget on Monday night, including the utilities operating budget, the government annual budget and the Calhoun City Schools’ budget. The board also separately approved the Calhoun Utility Rate Resolution, which was included in the overall budget.
After readings and public hearings, the city budget for the next fiscal year has been approved and will be put into effect starting on July 1. In addition, Calhoun Superintendent Michele Taylor said she believes her staff did a great job putting together the schools’ budget, which was also approved by the council on Monday night’s meeting.
As a part of the city government’s budget, SPLOST — the 1-cent special purpose, local option sales tax — funds will be reserved for the construction of a new police station on McDaniel Station Road, projected to cost $3.6 million, and remodeling the recreation department’s general maintenance building, estimated at $500,000.
Also approved during the meeting was the Utility Rate Resolution which was suggested by Utilities Administrator Larry Vickery during the June 10 meeting, proposing increases that would cover the costs of inflation and services provided to the city. An increase of 3% to base sewer and water rates per 1,000 gallons was suggested by Vickery and approved to continue as the city moves into the next fiscal year, as well as increases in electric rates’ base charge.
The increases are lower than other rising rates in surrounding counties, Vickery said, adding that Floyd and Bartow counties have built-in 5% annual raises. Vickery said following the June 10 council meeting that the proposed changes to the rates are minimal, and he doesn’t see them as significant changes.
Though the council had discussed the rate resolution previously and Mayor Jimmy Palmer said the suggested rate increases were in the budget that council members were provided with in February, Councilwoman Jackie Palazzolo voted against the resolution, while the rest of the council approved of it.
“(After Monday’s work session), I spoke to people in the community and could not get exactly what we were using that money for and that really bothered me,” Palazzolo said. “I understand that maybe I didn’t ask enough questions, but I went to different people to find out how they felt and that’s how I decided to vote.”
Palazzolo said that though Palmer said the rate resolution was in the budget since February, she “must have missed it,” and said that the council had only discussed the utility rate increases specifically over the past week and half. Palazzolo said the agenda that was sent to the council members on June 7 in preparation for the June 10 meeting was the first she had heard of the increases.
Following the meeting on Monday night, Palmer and Palazzolo discussed the resolution and Palmer said he was shocked that she voted against the resolution.
“In the work session I specifically reached out to you, asked everyone to share their thoughts and concerns and you didn’t say anything,” Palmer said to Palazzolo. “I think we owe it to each other to have open discussions.”
Palazzolo responded by saying she didn’t start questioning the increases until after Monday’s work session when she started talking to city employees and community members.
“I did talk about it and ask questions last week (at the June 10 meeting),” Palazzolo said to Palmer, referencing back to when she asked how the rate increases would be publicized for the community to become aware of the changes.
Last week when Palazzolo asked that question, at first city officials didn’t have an answer, yet eventually Vickery said the papers could get ahold of the news and publish it, according to Palazzolo. The resolution has since been published on the city website.
“When I talked to other people in the community about it, they weren’t OK with it,” Palazzolo said. “It didn’t settle well with me. I walked in tonight and asked Larry some questions but I couldn’t go through with it.”
Palmer said he and Vickery spoke prior to the meeting and that they were both under the impression that the entire council would approve the vote. Palmer also pointed out that Palazzolo voted for the general utility budget even though the 3% increases were included.
Following the meeting, Palazzolo posted on Facebook to explain the situation to her constituents.
“Before the meeting, I was given again the explanation of how the increases would work and this truly helped me determine that the increases would not be earth-shattering and that they were also necessary to recover costs,” Palazzolo posted.
“But during the meeting I had a change of heart and couldn’t get myself to vote for the increases,” she continued. “I apologize to my council members for not discussing my change of heart with them prior to my vote.”
Palazzolo, who teaches Spanish at Sonoraville High School, said she was thinking of her students and their parents. She said for the base rate for electricity, she understood it hadn’t been increased for 15 years but a 50% increase could be a lot for parents and families living in the area.
The electric rate increase that was approved by the council changed the base charge for residential distribution and administration from $10 to $15, which is a 50% increase from the original rate.
Though Palazzolo opposed the resolution, it will go into action starting on July 1. Palazzolo said it didn’t register with her that the resolution was included in the overall utility budget, which is why she voted against the resolution but approved of the budget.
City Administrator Eddie Peterson chimed in and said that a 3% raise isn’t really much of a difference to the original utility rates, especially since electric rates vary month to month.
In other news, the council also approved for the Calhoun Police Department to purchase a 2018 vehicle to be used in their force. The vehicle, which has 30,000 miles on it already, will be $19,300 and will be paid for with State Forfeiture funds.