The Calhoun City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to suspend City Administrator Eddie Peterson for 30 days without pay after he was arrested by local police over the weekend and charged with DUI.
The council and Mayor Jimmy Palmer conducted “a special emergency meeting and executive session to discuss a personnel matter of exigent circumstances timing” on Tuesday. During the meeting the council also voted to make Assistant City Administrator Paul Worley the acting city administrator during the suspension.
The initial motion to suggest the suspension also mentioned “questions about recent job performance,” but the mayor and council members declined to speak to a representative from the Calhoun Times following the meeting.
Chief of Police Tony Pyle confirmed the arrest Monday and said written reports would be released when they become available, but he later asked that a written request for any documentation be submitted. The chief had not yet responded to a Freedom of Information Act request sent by the newspaper as of Tuesday afternoon, but that statute allows agencies three business days to respond.
According to Gordon County jail reports: Franklin Eddie Peterson, 69, of 266 Mt. Vernon Drive, Calhoun, was arrested Saturday at about 4:30 p.m.