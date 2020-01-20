The Calhoun City Council and Mayor Jimmy Palmer will have "a special emergency meeting and executive session to discuss a personnel matter of exigent circumstances timing" on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m., according to a notice from the assistant city administrator.
Although the notice does not detail the matter to be discussed, the announcement comes two days after City Administrator Eddie Peterson was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with DUI.
Chief of Police Tony Pyle confirmed the arrest Monday and said written reports would be released when they become available.
According to Gordon County jail reports: Franklin Eddie Peterson, 69, of 266 Mt. Vernon Drive, Calhoun, was arrested Saturday at about 4:30 p.m.
Palmer said he nor members of the council would comment before the meeting on Tuesday.