ATLANTA - The United States Supreme Court has ruled that internet retailers can be required to collect and remit sales taxes to states where they don't have a physical presence. The 5-to-4 ruling overturned a 1992 case which said state and local governments could only collect from stores with a physical presence in the state. The ruling this week paves the way for Georgia to begin collecting sales taxes from online sales beginning in January. It's estimated that local governments in Georgia could stand to gain an additional $300 million in revenue.
Collection of sales taxes from online sales has been a long-standing policy of GMA, and this session the General Assembly passed House Bill 61, sponsored by former Camilla Mayor and GMA President Jay Powell (R-Camilla).
"We're especially grateful to Rep. Powell and the members of the General Assembly, along with Gov. Deal, for supporting that legislation, which, in light of the Supreme Court ruling this week, sets Georgia up to bring parity to Main Street stores and needed revenues for cities, counties and schools," said GMA Executive Director Larry Hanson.
Justice Anthony M. Kennedy, writing for the majority said, "Quill puts both local businesses and many interstate businesses with physical presence at a competitive disadvantage relative to remote sellers. Remote sellers can avoid the regulatory burdens of tax collection and can offer de facto lower prices caused by the widespread failure of consumers to pay the tax on their own."
He also noted how one online retailer that does not collect taxes promotes the idea of "beautiful, peaceful homes." "What Wayfair ignores in its subtle offer to assist in tax evasion is that creating a dream home assumes solvent state and local governments," he wrote.
Other local government groups applauded the Supreme Court's decision. In a statement released by the Council of State Governments, International City/County Management Association, National Association of Counties, National Conference of State Legislatures, National Governors Association, National League of Cities and the U.S. Conference of Mayors, the groups said:
"State and local organizations applaud the U.S. Supreme Court's decision recognizing that the 1992 Quill ruling put Main Street retailers at a competitive disadvantage to remote sellers and the efforts by states to simplify the sales tax collection process and giving those states remote sales tax collection authority. For 26 years Congress has failed to act and through the efforts of Justice Anthony Kennedy, the federal government has finally recognized the changing nature of commerce and state efforts to simplify the collection process."
Based in Atlanta, GMA is a voluntary, non-profit organization that provides legislative advocacy, educational, employee benefit and consulting services to its 521 member cities.