Church Safety and Security Summit to be held this weekend at Meadowdale

There will be a Church Safety and Security Summit this Friday and Saturday, April 20 - 21, 2018. Friday from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Meadowdale Baptist Church, located at 1811 Rome Road SW, Calhoun, GA 30701. $10.00 Registration (materials). The purpose is to equip church leaders, members and volunteers, minimize your liability, safety and security measures. CEU credits are available for attorneys, nurses, social workers, counselors, law enforcement and others. To Register, email jantbc@gmail.com or call 706-65-5683 - Churches, please sponsor your members as a group if possible.
