Mrs. De Guire's 10th grade Honors ELA classes at Calhoun High School recently read Martin Luther King Jr.'s "Letter from a Birmingham Jail" as preparation for a unit on persuasion and in celebration of Martin Luther King day.
After reading, students were asked to visually represent the symbols in the letter as well as determine personal connections and modern-day connections to the Civil Rights Movement while evaluating the text.
Below are some students' comments about what they learned:
- "One thing that struck me about the assignment was someone drew a picture of 2 people with 2 skin colors and wrote, 'We all have the same shadow.'" -- Catherine Govignon
- "I learned about positivity and peace behind the movement. MLK showed dignity in his struggle." -- Lyla McElwee
- "I learned that Martin Luther King, Jr. was a very brave and accomplished man who suffered great discrimination. He pushed through the hardship and changed the world. Everyone needs to start to be like MLK." -- Molly Gilmer
- "I learned that Martin Luther King, Jr. had a way with words. He changed what people believed with words. He knew how to get people to listen without being aggressive or violent and that is a POWERFUL skill." -- Erika Guzman
- "From 'Letter from a Birmingham Jail,' I learned that freedom is not freely given but must be demanded. It has helped me to understand society, people are stuck in their own mindset and refuse to change; Change will only be made through demands. We see this today in the way that many people in the world are continuously fighting for basic rights." -- Emma Kirkbride
- "I realized that peaceful protest can speak louder than violence. It gets the message across without hurting anyone and it is more meaningful. Violence just makes everyone more angry and stubborn, but protesting peacefully unites us and tends to be more effective." -- Anna Gibson
- "Martin Luther King, Jr. was a hard-working man who fought for what he believed. He wanted everyone to be treated equally. He wrote a letter in jail about all of the problems with racism in the world. I learned that one person can make a big difference." -- Ella Reeves.
- "Martin Luther King Jr. was a very intellectual man. When others sought violence, he fought for peace and played to his strengths as a leader and a role model." -- Nicklaus Harwell
- "MLK fought for America and what he believed in and things have changed and improved but there’s still a ways to go with equality and justice." -- Alexis Speer
- "MLK was very passionate about his argument, but he’s still very respectful and peaceful in his protests." -- Graycen Nudd