CHS senior 2018 recipient of Crystal Green Memorial Scholarship

CALHOUN, GA. — Calhoun High School Senior, Shetu Patel, was honored last evening as a 2018 Crystal Green Memorial Scholarship recipient. This marks the second straight year a Calhoun senior has won this $1,500 scholarship from Blood Assurance.
“It is certainly a testament to the commitment and dedication of the students at Calhoun High School that in consecutive years two seniors have been awarded this honor. Calhoun High School’s partnership to increase awareness and educate our community about the importance of blood donation is quite honorable,” said Mandy Perry, Blood Assurance Community Liaison.
Blood Assurance’s Crystal Green Memorial Scholarship was established in 1999 in memory of blood recipient Crystal Green who was a valiant and loving young woman that set forth the example of kindness and care to all she met. Scholarship applicants are judged on a written application, high school transcript, school and community service, letters of recommendation and a marketing plan for a blood drive. Ms. Patel was one of twelve 2018 Crystal Green Memorial Scholarship recipients awarded from the five states served by Blood Assurance.
In addition to the scholarship recipient, Calhoun High School also had thirteen students to earn their Cord of Courage and three students to earn their Super Cord of Courage. The Cord of Courage program is designed to recognize student’s lifesaving efforts through their high school career, and these seniors have completed a required number of donations before graduation to receive a special cord. “One in seven blood donations are given by high school students, and without these students our local blood supply would suffer,” said Mandy Perry.
Donations are awarded certain points, and if a student has 6-9 points they will receive a Cord of Courage. If 10 or more points that student receives a Super Cord of Courage. The 2018 Calhoun High School Cord of Courage recipients are:
Super Cord of Courage
Zeke Nance
Hannah Gresham
Kathryn Russell
Cord of Courage
Savannah Collins
Brittany Clifton
Carley Fisher
Kevin Santana-Tejeda
Amberly Dortch
Saray Villarreal
Mark Bearden
Anthony Fuentes
Kayla Watson
Cambria Manning
Bryan Landi
Jason Fuller
Samantha Story
About Blood
Assurance
Blood Assurance is a nonprofit, full-service regional blood center and the sole provider of blood and blood products to Gordon Hospital, Floyd Medical Center and Redmond Regional Medical Center since 2001. The mission of Blood Assurance is to provide a safe and adequate supply of blood and blood components to every area patient in need.