New prom dresses can cost hundreds of dollars, so it's not often you'll find them for sale for just $20.
But during the Prom Dress Expo on Saturday, Feb. 1, high school students can choose from more than 100 dresses, in all colors and fashions, for that low price. The expo, which is sponsored by the Calhoun High School Performing Arts, is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Calhoun Performing Arts Center Lobby on the Calhoun High School Campus. Every dress will be $20.
"The idea is to give everyone the opportunity to have the dress of their dreams at a reasonable price,” said Anne Fogle Jones," president of the Calhoun High School Thespian Troupe.
A local boutique donated the dresses ranging in size from 00 to 28. There will be lots of styles available including long, full, straight and short dresses. Dress brands include Alyce, Sherri Hill, Jovani, Clarisse, Mori Lee, Precious Formals, Tiffany, Blush, Mac Duggal and many more.
The expo is open to any student in the community. All proceeds benefit the Calhoun Performing Arts Program. For more information on the expo, email CHS Drama at calhounencore@gmail.com