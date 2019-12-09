Calhoun High School Leadworthy students traveled to Marietta to present at the Flip Flippen, Capturing Kids' Hearts Flagship Event recently. The event audience was comprised of teachers, principals and superintendents from across the state.
Four ladies -- Dora Moore, MaKail Lawrence, Kylee Thornton and Mattie Jane Mashburn -- shared personal testimonies of how the Leadworthy class at CHS has transformed their lives. This group of girls received five standing ovations from a group of professionals they have never met before.
They demonstrated soft skills that most adults do not possess, and their poise and grace was on display, school officials said. They, along with their peers who supported them, presented alongside their teacher, Lisa Drake.
The group shared their journey through a course that focuses on self discovery and building self confidence and worth. They spoke on the bonds of sisterhood created in their classroom and shared story after story about how they overcame obstacles this past year. From shaking hands with an intimidating teacher to dealing with adversity in their personal lives, they shared it all.
"We applaud these students for stepping out of their comfort zone and for representing our school and community so well!" said Jennie Coker, Calhoun City Schools' school and community relations director.