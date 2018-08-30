CHS football coach visits Rotary

Calhoun High School’s head football coach Hal Lamb marks his 20th year at CHS, making him the longest serving football coach in the history of the school. The Rotary Club invites Coach Lamb to a Rotary meeting each year to get updates on the Yellow Jackets football program and a preview of the season. This year’s visit happened to be on his 54th birthday. Pictured, Rotary Club of Calhoun’s Immediate Past President Jim Rosencrance and CHS head football coach and athletic director Hal Lamb.
