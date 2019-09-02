The Calhoun High School Band will be loud and proud under the Friday night lights in their new bleachers on the north end zone of Hal Lamb Field at Phil Reeve Stadium.
On Friday, Sept. 6, the Calhoun Yellow Jackets will host the Therrell Panthers with its first home game to kick off the season. The new set of bleachers will provide additional space for the growing band that averages 250-300 students. School officials said they've needed additional space for some time to allow for seating and space for drums, larger instruments and equipment.
With a seating capacity of 507, additional handicap seating is also provided and accessible for Jacket fans. The project was made possible with funds from the Calhoun Board of Education and generous contributions from the late Rep. John Meadows and his family.
Friday night will also be the official unveiling of "Hal Lamb Field."
“As a board of education, we recognize the contributions that Coach Lamb made as a teacher in the classroom over the past 30 years and we also acknowledge the profound impact that he has had on the athletes he has mentored and coached over the years," said Board Chair Eddie Reeves. "While he has won numerous awards and championships, his humility and appreciation for his players, coaches and the community as a whole make him our local hero."
The naming of the field was announced last spring when Lamb shared his plans to retire as head football coach and athletic director.
Friday night will be an opportunity for the community to show their love and appreciation of Lamb and his family for their years of service and contributions to the school and athletic program.
The Calhoun City Schools Board of Education and CHS Touch Down Club leadership will be on hand to recognize Lamb and to make the official announcement during pre-game ceremonies.
Clay Stephenson is excited to host the first home game as head coach.
Tickets for the game can be purchased at the CHS Jackets' Nest School Store at the entrance of CHS or online at https://gofan.co/app/school/GA4868.