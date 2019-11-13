Christy Nicholson was recently named Gordon County Schools' 2nd Mile Award winner for the month of October.
School system officials said Nicholson is a valued member of the district's nutrition department and works in the cafeteria at Sonoraville Elementary School.
"She is such a joy to be around, and I look forward to coming to lunch each day just to see her! She has even been battling cancer and hasn't let that keep her from smiling and giving her best every day. She is a bright light and if you don't know her you should," said Sonoraville Elementary's Dana Hall.
Gina McLeod also commented on Nicholson's overwhelmingly positive disposition.
"She engages with every child and is their cheerleader. She makes absolutely certain that each student feels valued and loved!” said McLeod.
Amy Beason told those present at the November Board of Education meeting that, “Christy is such a positive person in the lives of our students. She always tells new students, ‘I’m going to be your favorite lunch lady.'"
Nicholson was surprised by Kimberly Fraker, GCS superintendent, and Beason, SES principal, on Monday morning in the Sonoraville Elementary School cafeteria, where she was working during the Veterans Day celebration.
She was honored later that evening by the Board of Education at their work session prior to their regular monthly meeting, where she received a certificate and a gift sponsored by Longhorn Steakhouse of Calhoun.