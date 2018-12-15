Christmases past and present

This time of year, I often think of my past Christmases, some of which I was too young to remember. But reminiscing next to the Christmas tree with a coffee at my parents’ house and looking at years of homemade ornaments is inevitable as the holiday approaches.
I remember Christmases as a child, we lived in Louisville, Kentucky, and every year my family would get hot chocolate at the neighborhood White Castle and drive around looking at the city’s Christmas decorations. When I was in high school, we started the tradition of getting out the tree and decorating it the day after Thanksgiving (a day my mom was always conveniently required to work every year). And in college, when I would return from Berry to our home in Danville, Kentucky, I would relish in the time I had away from tests, studying and papers always threatening my free time.
But one Christmas I’ve had in the past few years sticks out more than the rest. This time last year, I was living in New Zealand and working for a study abroad program, and unfortunately, I couldn’t afford to return home for the holidays. It was my first Christmas away from home, and though I’ve always considered myself an adventurous traveler, I missed the traditions of holidays with my family.
My 2017 Christmas ended up being very different than my previous years. With New Zealand being in the southern hemisphere, the seasons are switched, and by the time December rolled around, summer was in full swing. A typical New Zealand Christmas often consists of beach barbeques and swimming in the ocean. There were no red and green sweaters for me last year, no warm fires or any desire for hot drinks. And during this time, my coworkers and I had about a month off, and a majority of my close friends were off backpacking in the landscapes made famous by the “Lord of the Rings” series. So, without being close to my parents and not even having some of my best New Zealand friends around, it was a very different experience than most Christmases.
I’m not saying it wasn’t a good year. I was able to Skype with my family and my aunt and uncle on Christmas Day. My parents had sent me a care package for the holidays and I opened a few presents over Skype, which made the day seem a bit more normal. Oh, and when I woke up that morning, I looked out my window, which faced the Pacific Ocean that was merely a street over from my house, and spotted a pod of Dusky Dolphins jumping just off the coast. Definitely a highlight.
But this year, I’m back to my standard Christmas – I’m near to family, I’m near to friends, and have never been more grateful for cold weather in December. This year when Christmas Day rolls around, I plan on staying inside for a majority of it, and hope swimming in the ocean is the furthest thing from my mind. My sister and I are back to pulling our regular pranks on our mom – rearranging her nativity scene to be a little more untraditional, switching letters of our stocking hooks that have the letters that spell “Santa” to instead read “Tanas,” and hiding nutcrackers on top of shelves and in drawers. And although I have a bit more shopping to do, it’s nice to know that I’ll be on my home continent for the holidays.
Also this year, I’ve had the pleasure of spending a lot of my time in Calhoun. Seeing the lights on buildings, the somewhat controversial tree in front of the courthouse, and local stores decorated with holly and ornaments has been a wonderful addition to my December.
Since starting to work in Calhoun, I’ve met so many new people, become familiar with local business owners and public officers, and attended many a school board meeting. But getting to know this tight-knit community has been such a blessing, and as I begin to see familiar faces walking around and remembering names, I become more grateful that I get to work here.
I would say I’m more of a city girl and haven’t always enjoyed living in small towns, though I’ve spent almost my entire life in towns. But as I get to know the community of Gordon County and Calhoun more and more with each day at work, I would say that towns are really growing on me, specifically this town. Whether it’s the train next to my office loudly riding through town multiple times a day (bringing a halt to phone conversations), the sense of camaraderie and support among local families and schools, or business owners greeting customers by name, this little town has something special.
So wherever you spend your Christmas, whether you’re at home or far away, whatever weather you’re stuck in, and whoever you’re surrounded with, I hope it’s a good one. Though life can bring us to many different places, cities and towns, my hope is that you will learn to find the beauty in your 2018 holiday experience. Find the dolphins in your 2018 Christmas.
Alexis Draut is a recent Berry graduate and staff writer for the Calhoun Times.
Christmases past and present